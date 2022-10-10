Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Haleon NEXT Invites Third Cohort Of Applications From Consumer Health Startups

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Haleon NEXT, the disruptive innovation arm of global consumer health company Haleon, has announced the third cohort of its programme aimed at supporting upcoming companies in collaboration with Re/Wire Health Studio.

Re/Wire Health Studio, a global collaboration and partnership platform from Haleon NEXT, helps emerging companies and innovative founders to bring to the market solutions that will shape the future of consumer health.

It aims to help partners turn their viable service or product propositions into commercial opportunities quickly and successfully.

The third cohort will focus on India and is inviting applications from emerging consumer health start-ups from the country, the company added.

The programme will consider applications from candidates with pre-seed through Series A funding.

There will be no need for successful candidates to relocate but, once prepared and ready, they must be willing to launch in either the US, Indian, or EMEA markets as a first step, the company noted.

A 'Collaboration Platform'

Nick Tate, vice president and head of NEXT at Haleon, said, "The world of digital health continues to move at a prolific pace and is becoming more complicated to navigate for companies both big and small. We’re continuing to rise to that challenge with Re/Wire Health Studio - a game-changing collaboration platform that combines Haleon’s scale, insight and expertise with some of the world’s most ambitious entrepreneurs in consumer health.

"Our goal is to partner closely with emerging businesses to accelerate exciting ventures in everyday health. We’re excited to be building on the success of the programme by expanding its scope and scale and can’t wait to discover the latest breakthrough innovations in consumer health."

Partnership with Re/Wire involves a free, three-month virtual support programme that is specifically tailored to each product or concept.

Cohort companies benefit from fast-track global scaling and commercialisation, leveraging Haleon’s consumer health insight, as well as mentoring and networking opportunities, Haleon added.

Partners also benefit from a carefully curated development programme that focuses on strategy road-mapping, product viability, brand development, behavioural economics and regulatory compliance.

In addition, R/GA Ventures will be on hand to help the partners develop new assets that can be used to accelerate their venture.

There is no fee or equity charge for start-ups selected for a cohort and participation in the cohort is not contingent on Re/Wire or Haleon investment.

Final decisions for the programme will be made by 25th October 2022, with the programme formally launching on 16 November 2022, the company noted.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Arla To Reward Climate-Conscious Farmers
2
A-Brands

Tyson Foods To Move All Corporate Offices To Arkansas Headquarters
3
A-Brands

Thai Union Group CEO Named Board Chair Of SeaBOS
4
A-Brands

Number Of New Product Innovations Declining, NielsenIQ Says
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com