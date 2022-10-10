Haleon NEXT Invites Third Cohort Of Applications From Consumer Health Startups

Haleon NEXT, the disruptive innovation arm of global consumer health company Haleon, has announced the third cohort of its programme aimed at supporting upcoming companies in collaboration with Re/Wire Health Studio.

Re/Wire Health Studio, a global collaboration and partnership platform from Haleon NEXT, helps emerging companies and innovative founders to bring to the market solutions that will shape the future of consumer health.

It aims to help partners turn their viable service or product propositions into commercial opportunities quickly and successfully.

The third cohort will focus on India and is inviting applications from emerging consumer health start-ups from the country, the company added.

The programme will consider applications from candidates with pre-seed through Series A funding.

There will be no need for successful candidates to relocate but, once prepared and ready, they must be willing to launch in either the US, Indian, or EMEA markets as a first step, the company noted.

A 'Collaboration Platform'

Nick Tate, vice president and head of NEXT at Haleon, said, "The world of digital health continues to move at a prolific pace and is becoming more complicated to navigate for companies both big and small. We’re continuing to rise to that challenge with Re/Wire Health Studio - a game-changing collaboration platform that combines Haleon’s scale, insight and expertise with some of the world’s most ambitious entrepreneurs in consumer health.

"Our goal is to partner closely with emerging businesses to accelerate exciting ventures in everyday health. We’re excited to be building on the success of the programme by expanding its scope and scale and can’t wait to discover the latest breakthrough innovations in consumer health."

Partnership with Re/Wire involves a free, three-month virtual support programme that is specifically tailored to each product or concept.

Cohort companies benefit from fast-track global scaling and commercialisation, leveraging Haleon’s consumer health insight, as well as mentoring and networking opportunities, Haleon added.

Partners also benefit from a carefully curated development programme that focuses on strategy road-mapping, product viability, brand development, behavioural economics and regulatory compliance.

In addition, R/GA Ventures will be on hand to help the partners develop new assets that can be used to accelerate their venture.

There is no fee or equity charge for start-ups selected for a cohort and participation in the cohort is not contingent on Re/Wire or Haleon investment.

Final decisions for the programme will be made by 25th October 2022, with the programme formally launching on 16 November 2022, the company noted.

