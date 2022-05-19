IFE Shortlisted For Major Event Industry Award

IFE, International Food & Drink Event, Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC) and IFE Manufacturing have been shortlisted for ‘Best UK Trade Show over 8,000sqm’ at the prestigious AEO Excellence Awards, after joining forces for 2022.

The AEO (Association of Event Organisers) is the leading association for the UK exhibition industry, representing the organisers of trade shows and consumer events across Britain. For over 25 years, the AEO Awards have been recognising excellence in exhibitions and awarding organisers that go above and beyond for the communities they serve.

Previously taking place in alternate years, IFE, HRC and IFE Manufacturing joined forces for 2022, creating a comprehensive industry event for the food, drink and hospitality sector.

Visitors to the combined event had the opportunity to meet with over 1,500 suppliers – covering food and drink, hospitality tech, design and decor, professional catering equipment, and more – while industry experts across four stages discussed everything from innovations in vegan and plant-based foods to the latest trends in hospitality design and customer experience.

Positive Feedback

“We’re delighted to be shortlisted for Best UK Trade Show over 8,000sqm,” said IFE Event Director Philippa Christer. “Our show teams worked tirelessly to bring these events together for the first time, and it’s been fantastic hearing the positive feedback from our exhibitors and visitors, and to have these efforts recognised by the AEO Awards judges.”

Dr Emma Keller, Head of Sustainability at Nestlé, commented on the show, saying, “It’s such a fantastic event. The different food businesses, the innovation, the ingredients that are being used – even the smells as you walk around … incredible. I think, also, the talks have been really on point, with very relevant topics that we’re all facing into. It’s been a really great event.”

The winners of the AEO Awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on 24 June. Stay up to date with the latest news from IFE at ife.co.uk.

