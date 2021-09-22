IFFN Announces Round Table Discussion At Anuga 2021

Published on Sep 22 2021 9:25 AM in A-Brands tagged: Frozen Food / Food and beverage / World News / Anuga 2021 / International Frozen Food Network

The International Frozen Food Network (IFFN) - a gathering of the world's leading frozen food associations – is taking part in Anuga for the first time in 2021.

Anuga, the leading global trade fair for the food and beverage industry, will take place in Cologne from 9-13 October 2021.

The IFFN aims to raise international awareness of the benefits of frozen food and share best practices within the international frozen food industry.

In Cologne, the network will focus on its efforts in communications, sustainability and food safety.

Round Table Discussion

The IFFN will present a round table discussion entitled: Fresh, healthy & sustainable: why frozen food is a game changer for a more sustainable food system.

It will be hosted by international digital news platform FrozenFoodsBiz, and moderated by its director, John Saulnier.

Dr Sabine Eichner of the German Frozen Institute (Deutsches Tiefkühlinstitut e.V.) said, "The aim of the IFFN is to raise awareness of the benefits of frozen food and share best practices within the international frozen food industry. In Cologne, the network will focus on its efforts in the areas of communications, sustainability and food safety.

"This is the first time the European and American associations have joined forces to actively promote frozen food. Whilst the benefits of freezing are widely recognised by the food industry, what is less appreciated is the key role frozen has to play in helping deliver healthier diets and a more sustainable industry by preserving food and reducing food waste. We hope this important roundtable will help spread knowledge and understanding."

All interested frozen food associations can participate in the round table and those taking part so far include:

Adepale – Les Entreprises des Glaces et Surgelés (LEGS), France

American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI), United States

British Frozen Food Federation (BFFF), United Kingdom

Die Lebensmittelindustrie, Austria

Deutsches Tiefkühlinstitut (dti), Germany

Unione Nazionale Alimenti Surgelati (UNAS), Italy

VriesVersPlatform, Netherlands

The network will be represented at the German Frozen Institute's booth in the Anuga Frozen Food Hall, (Hall 4.2, booth B11/C10). For more information, visit www.anuga.com.