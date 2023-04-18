Nestlé Caters To Cold Coffee Enthusiasts With Nescafé Ice Roast

Nestlé has announced the launch of Nescafé Ice Roast, a soluble coffee designed for consumption with cold water or milk, over ice.

The product will be launched in China this month, followed by Mexico.

Experts at Nestlé's coffee R&D centre in Orbe, Switzerland, developed the product.

Currently, 15% of coffee in the world is consumed cold, majorly by younger people belonging to Generation Z.

In line with this trend, there is rising demand for products that allow people to recreate café-style cold coffee experiences at home, Nestlé noted.

Damien Tissot, head of Nestlé's product technology centre for coffee in Orbe, Switzerland, said, "With Ice Roast, we've created a light-medium roast that's ideal to drink cold, with a smooth texture and cocoa notes that unlocks new sensory territory. By applying an innovative mindset, our teams have created a new sensory experience in cold coffee."

Nescafé Ice Roast

Nescafé Ice Roast is a lightly roasted soluble coffee without harsh or bitter notes made with 100% Robusta coffee beans, grown and produced sustainably.

The developers implemented an optimised extraction process to give it a refreshing taste and clear appearance in the cup, and perfected the coffee granule structure to ensure that it dissolves quickly.

Donald Howat, global category lead for Nescafé, said, "Cold coffee is hot, with a new generation of coffee drinkers entering the category through it.

"We're really excited by this launch because Ice Roast gives them the opportunity to enjoy an even better cup of cold coffee at home and recreate their favourite drinks."

The company has recently launched Nescafé Black Roast, which it describes as its 'most intense coffee ever', and Nescafé Roastery Collection, a super-premium soluble coffee.

It has also launched Nescafé Malty, which is currently available in Nigeria. It is a 3-in-1 blend that balances Nescafé coffee with millet malt, offering a rich, creamy blend suited to local tastes.

Read More: Nestlé Sees Price Pressures Easing, Chairman Paul Bulcke Tells Newspaper

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.