Nestlé Launches R+D Accelerator In Lausanne

Published on Sep 1 2021 7:29 AM in A-Brands tagged: Nestlé / Switzerland / Nestlé R&D Accelerator

Nestlé has announced that it has inaugurated its largest Research and Development Accelerator at the company's fundamental research centre in Lausanne, Switzerland.

It is part of Nestlé's global R+D Accelerator network which was launched in 2019.

The R+D Accelerator provides a unique platform for startups, students and Nestlé intrapreneurs to bring highly differentiated innovations to the market fast.

R+D Accelerator

The newly inaugurated site that is embedded at Nestlé's research facilities in Lausanne accelerates the translation of fundamental science into cross-category innovations.

It is the industry's largest Accelerator, covering a 4,000 square-metres space, with a variety of co-working stations, prototyping kitchens, and mini-production facilities.

It can host up to 10 teams simultaneously.

Located at the heart of the Swiss Food & Nutrition Valley, teams have access to a sophisticated innovation ecosystem in the area of food and nutrition.

The internal and external teams at the accelerator have full access to Nestlé's state-of-the-art infrastructure and unmatched science, technology, and business expertise.

Innovative Product Solutions

Using early trends, differentiating technologies, and scientific discoveries as sources of inspiration, the teams develop innovative product solutions in a six-month 'idea to shop' programme.

They have the opportunity to consult with Nestlé's R&D experts from around the world such as food technologists, nutritionists, regulatory and food safety experts, designers, and packaging experts.

Each team also receives hands-on support from dedicated innovation coaches and mentoring from Nestlé's senior management.

"We give internal and external entrepreneurs full access to all the expertise and infrastructure they need to translate their idea into a product – from analytical labs, experimental kitchens, to prototyping and production facilities – and we help them test their innovations in real-market conditions," says Tom Wagner, head of the Nestlé R+D Accelerator programme.

Global Network

Nestlé's global R+D Accelerator network comprises 12 sites in eight different countries.

Each Accelerator is located at a Nestlé R&D site and focuses on a specific product category or region.

For example, the group has Accelerators at its R&D centers for dairy, nutrition, coffee, confectionery, and food products.

Regional Accelerators in China, India, the USA , ASEAN, and Sub-Saharan Africa work with local start-ups and students to develop innovations relevant to their regions.

Stefan Palzer, Nestlé chief technology officer, said, "At our R+D Accelerators we combine the creativity and entrepreneurship of students, start-ups and intrapreneurs with Nestlé's extensive scientific and technological expertise. The initiative creates learning opportunities for both internal and external talents, builds competencies and fosters an entrepreneurial culture across our sites.

"It is great to see the passion and excitement of the teams as they go from an idea to a test launch in just a few months, overcoming many different challenges along the way."

Since 2019, 165 participants have participated in the R+D Accelerator programme and almost 80 products have been tested in 18 countries.

Recent launches include the pea-based milk alternative Wunda, as well as a number of science-based nutritional concepts.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.