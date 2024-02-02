Absolut Vodka And Sprite Ready-To-Drink Cocktail Launches In The UK

Absolut Vodka and Sprite ready-to-drink cocktail has arrived in Europe, with the UK leading the roll out.

The ready-to-drink cocktail will soon be launched in Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands.

In October of last year, France's Pernod Ricard and Coca-Cola announced plans to launch a pre-mixed version made from the Absolut Vodka combined with Sprite.

James Davies, senior director, alcohol ready-to-drink at The Coca-Cola Company commented, “Our consumers are at the centre of everything we do, and it’s important that we provide them with a wide range of drinks that suit different tastes and occasions.

“The new offering of Absolut Vodka and Sprite is a combination of the familiar premium taste of Absolut Vodka with the iconic and signature lemon-lime taste of Sprite, giving our adult consumers a refreshingly tasty and trusted drink experience.”

Ready-To-Drink Cocktail

Absolut Vodka and Sprite ready-to-drink cocktail, available in a 250-ml can, contains 5% alcohol by volume (ABV).

The packaging includes clear responsibility symbols, stating that the drink is to be enjoyed only by consumers of legal drinking age.

The product will adhere to the responsible marketing practices of Pernod Ricard and The Coca-Cola Company, the companies noted.

'Exclusive Premium Proposition'

Francesco Ottaviano, global RTD portfolio director at Pernod Ricard stated, “While Absolut Vodka and Sprite have long been enjoyed together around the world, we now unite two powerhouse brands in a unique ready-to-drink product. We are thrilled to present this exclusive premium proposition in a convenient and portable format to our European consumers.”

Debasree Dasgupta, VP of global marketing at Absolut Vodka added, “Absolut and Sprite is a dynamic fusion of two iconic brands, a collaboration that transcends boundaries and meets the ever-evolving desires of today’s consumer and new consumption occasions.

“This unique partnership isn’t just a drink, it is a celebration of Absolut’s belief that we are all Born to Mix.”