Bitburger Brewery Reports Turnover Growth Of 6.4% In FY 2023

German brewer Bitburger has reported a 6.4% year-on-year increase in turnover, to €776 million, in its financial year 2023.

Bitburger's gastronomy division was one of the primary growth drivers, with a group-wide turnover growth of 12.9% and a 3.7% increase in sales, the company added.

"Our main brand Bitburger continued to maintain its undisputed position as the number one gastro brand," added managing director and member of the owner family, Jan Niewodniczanski.

The brewing group noted that its retail business saw sales growth of 3.7% during the full financial year 2023.

However, sales in the financial year declined by 2.9% compared to the industry as a whole.

Managing director of finance at Bitburger, Markus Spanier added, "General consumer restraint and high raw material, energy and logistics costs have also left their mark on the brewing industry.

"The fact that we can look back on the past year with economic satisfaction is thanks to our committed employees and our sustainable and long-term purchasing strategy."

Annual Highlights

Sales of non-alcoholic Bitburger 0.0% increased by almost 10%, while the launch of Bitburger 0.0% Herb helped the company consolidate its position in the non-alcoholic beer market.

The Benediktiner brand posted double-digit sales growth for both Weissbier and Hell, while the König, Köstritzer and Licher brands also recorded significant growth last year.

In 2024, the company expects further positive momentum for König beers and Köstritzer with the launch of new campaigns.

Outlook 2024

According to Niewodniczanski, the company is confident about the current year despite the continuing challenging conditions across the industry.

Sebastian Holtz, managing director of sales and marketing at Bitburger added, “In 2023, we showed very good development with our brands across the group, both in retail and in gastronomy - and we are firmly convinced that we will not only be able to maintain this positive development in 2024, but also significantly expand it.

“As the exclusive beer partner of the UEFA Euro 2024, we expect important impulses from the European Football Championship in our own country, which we will support with attractive campaigns and offers for our partners.”

As the exclusive beer partner at the UEFA Euro 2024, Bitburger will be present with its products at the ten host stadiums and the official fan zones.

It will also collaborate with retail partners and offer promotions in the catering segment.