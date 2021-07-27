ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Campari Sees H1 Sales Jump, Shares Hit Record High

Published on Jul 27 2021 1:29 PM in Drinks tagged: Italy / Campari / Sales / Aperol

Campari Sees H1 Sales Jump, Shares Hit Record High

Campari beat first-half expectations with a 37% rise in sales on Tuesday as shops and restaurants reopened amid easing lockdowns, pushing shares in the Italian beverage maker to a record high.

Its January-June net sales of €1 billion ($1.18 billion) were also up 22% from the pre-pandemic first half of 2019.

Drinks consumption at home also helped boost sales, the company said.

The maker of the red Campari aperitif and orange Aperol liqueur said adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 89% on an organic basis to €223 million.

'Strong Brand Momentum'

"Whilst uncertainty linked to the spread of COVID variants and the possible re-introduction of new restrictive measures persists, we remain confident about the continued strong brand momentum, fuelled by sustained marketing investments, accelerating in aperitifs peak season," CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in a statement.

Campari shares were up 5.18% by 10:52 GMT, after hitting a record high of €12.07, versus a 0.6% fall in Milan's blue-chip index.

In May, Campari beat like-for-like sales expectations in the first quarter, helped by growing spirits consumption in the United States and northern Europe.

Regional Performance

In the Americas, the Aperol maker saw strong double-digit sales growth across the region against both 2020 and 2019, driven by
sustained home consumption combined with the gradual on-premise reopening.

The SEMEA region witnessed double-digit growth compared to the same period in 2020, benefiting mainly from the reopening of the on-premise sector in the second quarter along with an easy comparable base.

Advertisement

The Asia Pacific region also saw positive momentum, with Australia witnessing an 11.5% growth. Other markets such as China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea also witnessed ‘strong growth’ benefiting from route-to-market changes and an easy comparison base.

Performance By Brands

Aperol sales increased by 42.1% across its core markets compared with the first half of 2020.

In Italy and the US, sales recovered with strong acceleration in the second quarter (+124.1% and +145.0% respectively), and positive trends continued in other core markets such as France, Russia, Germany, the UK, Switzerland, Australia and
China.

Campari registered a 39.5% year-on-year growth across all major markets, driven by home mixology consumption trends as well as the partial reopening of the on-premise channel in the brand’s core markets.

Campari’s sales grew by 24.6% when compared with the first half of 2019.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Selex’s Sees 45% Growth In E-Commerce Channel, CosìComodo

Selex’s Sees 45% Growth In E-Commerce Channel, CosìComodo
Esselunga To Use 100% Sustainable Cocoa In Private Label Products

Esselunga To Use 100% Sustainable Cocoa In Private Label Products
Esselunga Pledges To Plant Three Million Trees By 2030

Esselunga Pledges To Plant Three Million Trees By 2030
Grana Padano, Parmigiano Reggiano Oppose Nutri-Score Labelling

Grana Padano, Parmigiano Reggiano Oppose Nutri-Score Labelling
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Drinks

Oktoberfest Cancellation Likely To Give Germany's Beer Industry A Hangover Tue, 27 Jul 2021

Oktoberfest Cancellation Likely To Give Germany's Beer Industry A Hangover
Brewers Toast Lifting Of Restrictions With Zero-Alcohol Beer Tue, 20 Jul 2021

Brewers Toast Lifting Of Restrictions With Zero-Alcohol Beer
Rémy Cointreau Sees Quarterly Sales Double As Bars Reopen Tue, 20 Jul 2021

Rémy Cointreau Sees Quarterly Sales Double As Bars Reopen
Beam Suntory Announces Partnership With Boston Beer Mon, 19 Jul 2021

Beam Suntory Announces Partnership With Boston Beer
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN