Constellation Brands Acquires Minority Stake In Dos Hombres

Published on Jun 22 2021 9:55 AM in Drinks tagged: Mexico / Constellation Brands / Mezcal / Dos Hombres

Constellation Brands has acquired a minority stake in Dos Hombres, an artisanal and hand-crafted mezcal brand created by Breaking Bad co-stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston.

The investment was made through Constellation's venture capital group, and Dos Hombres remains independently owned and will continue to manage, market, and produce its 'award-winning' mezcals, Constellation Brands said in its statement.

Mezcal Market

In the last few years, the mezcal market in the US has grown rapidly, and the trend is expected to continue.

In 2020, the overall US mezcal category grew 14% in 2020, according to IWSR. The ultra-premium mezcal, priced above $30 per bottle, is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment within the category.

Jennifer Evans, vice president of Constellation Ventures, said, "Aaron and Bryan have turned their shared passion for mezcal into a truly unique brand and have created an exceptional liquid that receives frequent praise from both the industry and its consumers."

"Our goal is to make strategic, minority investments in high potential brands in growing categories, and the US mezcal market continues to show great potential. We're excited to further invest in the category with a great team and brand that we feel has a lot of growth runway."

Origin Of Dos Hombres

Dos Hombres, launched in 2019, is the product of multiple generations of proud mezcal producers from the small village of San Luis del Rio in a remote section of Oaxaca, Mexico.

It is made with hand-selected Espadín agave cooked in underground pit ovens, milled by donkey-drawn tahona, fermented for seven to ten days with mountain spring water, and double-distilled in copper stills.

The end product is a well-balanced mezcal that features signature smokiness, yet smooth with hints of apple, mango, local Oaxacan fruits and wood.

Paul and Cranston shared what the duo dubs a 'special bond' while filming the critically acclaimed AMC television show. They were exploring possibilities of working together again, which led to this partnership.

'The Next Chapter'

Paul said, "We have fallen in love with all things mezcal – the process, the community behind the spirit, the tradition. We were just two guys on a quest to find a spirit that we felt everyone would love, and we've put a lot of energy into this.

"We couldn't be more excited for the next chapter with Constellation and continuing to build this brand. We have big hopes and dreams for Dos Hombres, and we are thrilled that Constellation's vision for Dos Hombres is aligned with ours."

"It really has been an incredible journey," added Cranston. "From an idea at a bar, to searching all over Oaxaca, hiking through the most majestic landscape in search of a mezcal that spoke to us, to meeting incredible people along the way, to where we are today – we can't wait to keep sharing this brand with the world."

