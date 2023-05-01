52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Drinks

Constellation Brands Sets New Waste Reduction and Circular Packaging Targets

By Robert McHugh
Constellation Brands has announced it will further strengthen its ESG commitment with new waste reduction and circular packaging targets.

The company has launched two new environmental stewardship commitments – pursuing a 'TRUE Zero Waste to Landfill Certification' in key operating facilities, and enhancing its use of circular packaging across its alcoholic beverage portfolio, both by 2025.

These initiatives will be integrated into the company’s annual operating plans, it noted.

Certification

Constellation Brands will execute plans to attain the 'TRUE Zero Waste to Landfill Certification' in its key operating facilities by by 2025 by further reducing operational waste across its facilities and enhancing diversion from landfills.

The spirit maker claims that it is the first zero-waste certification programme dedicated to measuring, improving, and recognising zero waste performance by encouraging the adoption of sustainable materials management and reduction practices.

Strategy

To achieve its goal of enhancing circular packaging across its beverage alcohol portfolio by fiscal year 2025, Constellation will execute targeted plans to reduce its ratio of packaging weight to product weight by 10% across its wine and spirits portfolio.

The company plans to ensure that 80% of its packaging from wine and spirits portfolio is returnable, recyclable, or renewable.

Additionally, Constellation Brands will also replace hi-cone plastic rings with recyclable paperboard for all applicable four-pack and six-pack SKUs across its beer portfolio.

'Long-Standing Commitment'

Mike McGrew, Constellation Brands’ executive vice president and chief communications, CSR, and diversity officer said, “Constellation has a long-standing commitment to operating in a manner that safeguards our environment and natural resources and our team is laser-focused on continuing to build on this commitment through a disciplined approach and by executing targeted initiatives that are both good for our business and key stakeholders and good for the world.”

“Our introduction of new waste reduction and circular packaging targets is yet another example of this commitment. We look forward to continuing to work to make a positive difference in local communities where we live and work,” he added.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

ESM
