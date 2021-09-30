ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Diageo Makes 'Strong Start' To New Financial Year, Says CEO

Published on Sep 30 2021 8:12 AM in Drinks tagged: Featured Post / Diageo / spirits / Drinks

Diageo Makes 'Strong Start' To New Financial Year, Says CEO

Drinks giant Diageo has said that its new financial year is off to a 'strong start', forecasting a boost to operating margins as people spend more at restaurants and bars.

Recovery in Europe was ahead of Diageo's expectations, while in North America, despite supply constraints, the business has been 'performing strongly', the company said in a statement ahead of its annual general meeting.

Sales at bars and restaurants, hit by COVID-led restrictions last year, are recovering strongly in both regions as higher vaccination rates encourage more people to venture out.

Sales in Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean markets are also performing well, but Diageo warned it expects some volatility in these markets to persist.

Sales Momentum In All Regions

“We have made a strong start to fiscal 22, with organic net sales momentum across all regions," said chief executive Ivan Menezes. "This reflects excellent execution, as we benefit from resilience in the off-trade and continued recovery in the on-trade. However, we expect near-term volatility to remain, including the potential impact of any future waves of COVID-19."

Diageo, which recently acquired the Mezcal Unión brand and announced a minority investment in Japan's Komasa Kanosuke Distillery, is also benefiting from customers trading up to more premium drinks and from a rise in sales through higher margin channels such as e-commerce.

Advertisement

"We expect organic operating margin to benefit from a further recovery in sales volumes, positive channel mix and premiumisation trends, while we are continuing to invest in our marketing and commercial capabilities," Menezes added. "As previously indicated, we are managing rising inflationary pressures, which are partly due to supply chain constraints."

DGE Stock Price Today by TradingView


News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Morrisons Auction Process Set For 'Shootout' Finale This Weekend

Morrisons Auction Process Set For 'Shootout' Finale This Weekend
Champions 12.3 To Explore Ways To Accelerate Food Waste Prevention Measures

Champions 12.3 To Explore Ways To Accelerate Food Waste Prevention Measures
Quick Commerce Opening Up New Opportunities For Retail: Barclays

Quick Commerce Opening Up New Opportunities For Retail: Barclays
Aldi UK Sees Sales Up In 2020, Announces Investment of £1.3bn

Aldi UK Sees Sales Up In 2020, Announces Investment of £1.3bn
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Drinks

Pernod Ricard Completes €500 Million Bond Issuance Thu, 30 Sep 2021

Pernod Ricard Completes €500 Million Bond Issuance
Diageo Opens Its First Carbon-Neutral Distillery In North America Wed, 29 Sep 2021

Diageo Opens Its First Carbon-Neutral Distillery In North America
Prosecco Or Prošek? Italy And Croatia's Battle Over Wine Branding Tue, 28 Sep 2021

Prosecco Or Prošek? Italy And Croatia's Battle Over Wine Branding
India Antitrust Body Fines United Breweries, Carlsberg In Price Fixing Case Fri, 24 Sep 2021

India Antitrust Body Fines United Breweries, Carlsberg In Price Fixing Case
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN