Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Heineken Reports Better-Than-Expected Q1 Sales As Europe Reopens

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Heineken NV achieved a sharper than expected rise in first-quarter beer sales as European bars reopened, enabling the company to stick to its 2022 forecast despite added uncertainty from the conflict in Ukraine.

Beer volumes rose by 5.2% on a like-for-like basis from the same period last year, the world's second-largest brewer said, beating the 3.5% average forecast in a company-compiled poll.

The increase in Europe was 11.5%, driven by a steady loosening of coronavirus restrictions, with Heineken's beer sales in bars and restaurants there almost tripling.

"We had a solid start to the year, in line with our expectations, especially benefitting from strong channel mix from the partial on-trade recovery of Europe and assertive pricing across all regions," commented Dolf van den Brink, Heineken chief executive. "We continue to make progress on EverGreen and launched Heineken Silver in Europe to drive premiumisation at scale."

Additional Uncertainty

The Dutch maker of Heineken, Sol and Tiger lagers and Strongbow cider said Russia's invasion of Ukraine had brought additional uncertainty to the global economic outlook and commodity markets.

'We expect mounting inflationary pressures to impact household disposable income and a consequent risk to beer consumption later in the year,' Heineken said in a statement, echoing a view first expressed in February before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Heineken said it was benefiting from hedging positions taken in 2021 but faced rising costs, supply chain challenges and pressure from its decision to leave Russia.

'Stable To Modest'

For all that, however, the company maintained its guidance of 'stable to modest' improvement to its operating profit margin in 2022.

Heineken had said in February that spiralling inflation could lead to lower beer consumption, casting doubt on its plan to raise its operating margin to 17% in 2023.

The Dutch brewer said then that input costs would rise by a mid-teens percentage rate, with barley double its price of a year ago and aluminium up by about 50%. Energy and freight costs have also risen sharply.

"Looking ahead, we see more macro-economic uncertainty and expect significant additional inflationary headwinds putting further pressure on our cost base," van den Brink added.

"We will take additional actions including pricing to manage these challenges whilst we continue to invest in superior, balanced growth and sustainable value creation."

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest Drinks news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Heineken Pokes Fun At 'NFT Culture' At Heineken Silver Launch
2
Drinks

Russian Brewers Ask For Help Replacing Imported Hops: Report
3
Drinks

Pernod Ricard Completes Sustainability-Linked Bond Issuance
4
Drinks

Heineken Spain Names New Director Of Communications
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com