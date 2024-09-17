Henkell Freixenet Acquires Full Ownership of Portugal’s Vinicom

Henkell Freixenet has acquired 100% of Vinicom, a family-run wine business in Portugal.

Founded in 2004 by Francisco de Sousa Coutinho and Henkell Freixenet, which up to now owned 49.5% of the business, Vinicom has served as Henkell Freixenet's exclusive distribution partner in Portugal.

Lisbon-based Vinicom has marketed both Henkell Freixenet's sparkling and still wine portfolio, as well as Portuguese brands such as Lavradores de Feitoria, Quinta do Vale Meão, Quinta de Sto António, Howard’s Folly, and Blackett Porto Wines.

By acquiring full ownership of Vinicom, Henkell Freixenet aims to strengthen its presence in the Portuguese market, which is regarded as one of the fastest-growing sparkling wine markets in Europe, and capitalise on the company's expertise in wine distribution and brand management.

'Future Opportunities'

Andreas Brokemper, CEO of Henkell Freixenet, commented, “We see great momentum and future opportunities for our brands and partners, such as Freixenet and Mionetto, together with the outstanding portfolio of Portuguese wine brands to further develop this dynamic market.”

Francisco de Sousa Coutinho, of Vinicom, added, “We always had the mission of developing the Portuguese market by building the brands of our partners and offering products of outstanding quality. We are glad that Henkell Freixenet continues this hard work and look forward to seizing further growth opportunities for the market”.

Henkell Freixenet

Henkell Freixenet is a German-Spanish alliance formed by the family-owned companies Henkell (based in Wiesbaden, Germany) and Freixenet (based in Sant Sadurni D'Anoia, Spain).

The group owns global brands like Freixenet, Mionetto, and Henkell, in addition to I heart Wines, Mangaroca Batida, and other award-winning wineries and their respective brands.