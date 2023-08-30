Holger Möller Named New Sales Director Of Pernod Ricard Germany

Pernod Ricard Germany has appointed Holger Möller as its new sales director, effective 1 December 2023.

Möller will succeed Thomas Drossé and report to Julien Hemard, the managing director of Pernod Ricard Western Europe entity.

In the new role, he will be responsible for the sales and trade marketing team of the spirits manufacturer, the company noted.

Commenting on the appointment, Hemard said, "With his [Möller's] many years of FMCG experience as well as comprehensive consumer knowledge and strong customer focus, he will continue to write Pernod Ricard’s success story."

In July, the company announced that Drossé has decided to leave the company after 15 years at its German unit on 'the best of terms.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Holger Möller

Möller brings over 25 years of experience in the food and beverage industry to the role.

He began his career at Johnson & Johnson and later joined HJ Heinz GmbH as food service director for the DACH region.

He then moved on to Unilever as sales director, DACH, and then to Puratos GmbH as managing director.

Most recently, he served as sales director of the out-of-home segment in Germany and a member of the management team for Germany and Austria at Luigi Lavazza Deutschland GmbH.

ADVERTISEMENT

As sales director of Pernod Ricard Germany, he aims to define and implement new strategies to further expand Pernod Ricard's market leadership.

Möller added, "As the market leader in the spirits industry, Pernod Ricard has great and strong brands in its portfolio. I am really looking forward to working with my new team!"

Read More: Pernod Ricard To Distribute Kirin Brewery's FUJI Whisky In Europe