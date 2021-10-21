Italian Wine Sales in Retail Channel Up 9.7% In Value in 9M 2021

Sales of Italian wine and sparkling wine in the modern retail distribution channel grew 9.7% in value and 2% in volume in the first nine months of the year, compared to last year, new data has shown.

Wine sales in volume terms are returning to normal after recording abnormal growth in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed on the HoReCa channel.

On the other hand, value sales have been increasing for years, recovering prices that were historically low in the modern retail distribution sector, according to the IRI study, which was presented at the Vinitaly Special Edition in Verona.

Best-Selling Wines