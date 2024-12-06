SHS Drinks Acquires Mid-Strength Beer Brand Shandy Shack

SHS Drinks, an independent manufacturer of alcoholic beverages and soft drinks, has acquired mid-strength ABV beer brand Shandy Shack.

The acquisition will help Shandy Shack improve its reach to the 40% of adults seeking to moderate their alcohol consumption by offering balanced, enjoyable options.

SHS Drinks added that it will work closely with the Shandy Shack team to take the brand to the next level by creating consumer awareness and broadening distribution in 2025.

Andy Morris-Jinks, managing director of SHS Drinks, said, "We are excited to welcome Shandy Shack into our brand family. The mid-strength ABV market is seeing rapid growth as consumers seek options for low-tempo, relaxed socialising.

"Shandy Shack's innovative and award-winning product range aligns perfectly with our vision for broadening our consumer base and tapping into emerging market trends."

ADVERTISEMENT

SHS Drinks distributes its products in the UK as well as internationally.

The Acquisition

The deal will see Shandy Shack joining the SHS Drinks portfolio, including Shloer, bottlegreen, Rocks, WKD and Merrydown.

The brand will be part of the company's New Ventures division, and co-founders, Ed Stapleton and Tom Stevens, will continue to lead the brand.

Previously, SHS Drinks and Shandy Shack collaborated to create the bottlegreen Raspberry Lager SKU.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launched in June 2024, the packaging featured integrated bottlegreen branding with joint promotional efforts across social media.

Ed Stapleton, co-founder of Shandy Shack, added, "It is a fantastic feeling to join forces with SHS Drinks to accelerate the development of Shandy Shack. SHS Drinks is a brilliant organisation that shares our values and vision for the brand.

"They recognised the importance of introducing a compelling mid-strength offering to enhance their diverse and dynamic portfolio. This partnership will provide unparalleled opportunities to leverage their expertise, resources and support to expand our brand's reach."