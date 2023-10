In this edition of Buyer's Brief, Nick Peksa explores how global climactic conditions and energy costs are influencing the sugar sector. This article first appeared in ESM's September/October 2023 edition.

The summer months are normally a period when most of the European industry either slows down or goes on holiday.

The same thing cannot be said for the food industry. Sugar prices have been climbing, coffee prices have been converging, and cocoa prices have been going crazy.