Coop Denmark CEO Kræn Østergaard Nielsen Talks To ESM

Coop Denmark has announced a major restructuring, bringing three of its existing banners together under one master brand. Stephen Wynne-Jones caught up with Coop Denmark CEO Kræn Østergaard Nielsen. This article first appeared in ESM March/April 2023.

The Danish supermarket sector is one of the most competitive in Europe, and it is becoming even more so, according to Coop Denmark, which has just unveiled a new strategy that will lead to the establishment of the country’s largest supermarket chain.

Titled ‘Coop of the Future’, the new strategy will see the majority of the stores under the Kvickly, SuperBrugsen and Irma banners consolidated into one chain – simply called Coop – with the first stores under the new brand set to open at the end of the summer. Elsewhere, its Dagli’Brugsen outlets, along with other stores not consolidated into the Coop brand, will be rebranded as Brugsen.