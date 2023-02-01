Coop Denmark To Combine Stores From Three Banners Under New Brand

Coop Denmark has announced the launch of a new strategy, entitled 'The Coop of the Future', which will see the establishment of the country's largest supermarket chain, trading under the 'Coop' banner.

The chain will consist of the largest stores from three of Denmark's retail chains including Kvickly, SuperBrugsen and Irma.

The local stores in Dagli'Brugsen – along with the stores that will not be part of the Coop chain – will in time trade under the Brugsen banner.

Adapted For Customers

Coop says the stores will be adapted specifically to the customers in individual locations, and have a strong local flavour.

With the new structure, Coop goes from having eight chains to having three.

Until last year, Coop operated the Kvickly, SuperBrugsen, Dagli ́Brugsen, Fakta, 365discount, Irma, Coop.dk Shopping and Coop.dk MAD brands.

In the future, it will operate Coop/Coop.dk, 365discount and Brugsen.

'Coop Of The Future'

"We are now implementing this strategy, which will create the Coop of the future," said Kræn Østergård Nielsen, Coop Denmark CEO.

"It will be a much simpler and much more efficient Coop with strengthened competitiveness and customer attractiveness, whether it is in our discount stores, supermarkets or local convenience stores. It will be a big but necessary journey – and we will involve both our customers and employees in building Denmark's leading grocery chains."

Coop announced the first stores in the new large chain will open at the end of summer 2023.

Irma To Be A Nationwide Brand

Coop added that Irma will change from being a Copenhagen-based chain of stores to being a nationwide brand, where a larger number of unique Irma items will be available in all Coop supermarkets.

Of the 65 Irma stores, the nine largest will be converted to the new Coop chain, 28 to 365discount and the 11 smallest to Brugsen, while 17 will close.

Coop claims the approximately 2,000 employees in Irma will as far as possible be offered jobs at Coop.

Additionally, Coop.dk MAD, which for the past 10 years has delivered groceries directly doors all over Denmark, will cease trading at the end of February.

©2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.