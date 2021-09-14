ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

How Packaging Firms Can Boost Visibility And Embrace Sustainability

Published on Sep 14 2021 3:35 PM in Features tagged: Sustainability / Packaging / Trace One

How Packaging Firms Can Boost Visibility And Embrace Sustainability

Consumers are demanding more information about product packaging, particularly when it comes to sustainability, according to Charlotte Le Coz, Product Marketing Manager, Trace One.

As the world emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, consumers are once again turning their attention to the composition of the products in their shopping basket, particularly in terms of sustainability. Along with ingredients and product origin, packaging is increasingly becoming a core focus area for shoppers; and one in which retailers and suppliers don’t necessarily have all the answers.

“Today, the consumer wants to know everything about the product, and that includes information about the packaging,” says Charlotte Le Coz, Product Marketing Manager, Trace One. “They are demanding information about the product composition, the recipe, and now the packaging, because environmental concerns are increasingly important.”

Le Coz cites the introduction of new apps such as Yuka – which scans food and personal care products to decipher their ingredients and their impact on a consumer’s health – as leading to a new generation of ‘empowered’ consumers, which can access all the information they need to make a purchase at their fingertips. “Now, the consumer really has the power to decide whether a product is right for them,” she says.

A Complex Situation

As well as a ‘pull’ from shoppers, retailers and manufacturers are also facing a ‘push’ factor when it comes to packaging, in the form of increased legislation. For example, in France, the majority of retailers have signed the National Pact on Plastic Packaging, a government initiative that calls for the adoption of 60% recyclable packaging in France by 2022 and the use of 100% recyclable or reusable plastics by 2025.

“It’s an interesting subject, because it’s quite complex,” says Le Coz. “Take plastic, for example – manufacturers have used plastic for many years, and we understand the role it plays in keeping food protected. It’s a lot harder to start packaging butter or cheese in cardboard boxes, for example.”

She also believes that collaboration can play an important role in accelerating development in this area, particularly as many of the technologies – such as compostable packaging – are still in their growth stage.

Advertisement

“It’s one thing for a business to say ‘I want to make all my packaging recyclable or compostable’, but the packaging industry isn’t changing as fast as they might like,” she adds. “I think the pandemic has enabled many retailers and manufacturers to understand the importance of working together.”

Measuring Success

Trace One can assist businesses with tracking their packaging journey, offering a dashboard-based solution to firms seeking to bolster sustainability, optimise their packaging supply chain, or meet local and international guidelines. The company is aligned with Citeo, a French organisation focused on the management and recycling of packaging waste, enabling it to deliver actionable insights that firms can integrate into their daily routines.

“If you want to improve your packaging, the first step is knowing where you have to look,” says Le Coz. “Trace One combines both data collection and analysis, to give you an indication of where you are improving year-on-year. It can give you objectives and targets, and guidance on how to reach these targets. We can adapt the dashboard depending on the needs of your business.”

For more information on how Trace One can assist you with your packaging strategy, log on to www.traceone.com.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Sponsored content. For more Packaging and Design news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Online Deliveries At Waitrose To Go 'Bagless' By September End

Online Deliveries At Waitrose To Go 'Bagless' By September End
SIG Invests €12m In New Technology Centre In Germany

SIG Invests €12m In New Technology Centre In Germany
Lidl Belgium Launches ZAAM Campaign

Lidl Belgium Launches ZAAM Campaign
Shipping Industry Groups Propose Levy To Accelerate Zero Carbon Future

Shipping Industry Groups Propose Levy To Accelerate Zero Carbon Future
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Features

Data, Dark-Stores And Delivery – The Changing Face Of Grocery Wed, 8 Sep 2021

Data, Dark-Stores And Delivery – The Changing Face Of Grocery
ESM July/August 2021: Read The Latest Issue Online! Fri, 3 Sep 2021

ESM July/August 2021: Read The Latest Issue Online!
Awareness And Agility Key to Retail Survival Post-Pandemic, Study Finds Fri, 3 Sep 2021

Awareness And Agility Key to Retail Survival Post-Pandemic, Study Finds
Australian Retailers Embrace Automation As Online Sales Rise Under Lockdown Mon, 30 Aug 2021

Australian Retailers Embrace Automation As Online Sales Rise Under Lockdown
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN