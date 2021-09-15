On The Path To Net Zero – The Challenges Our Food Chain Is Facing

Recent events have shown how fragile our global food system is, writes Fotis Fotiadis, CEO and co-founder, Better Origin.

Our food chain has many inefficiencies. After all, we waste a third of all food produced annually - in the UK that figure is 6.7 million tonnes. Worse, the food system is responsible for more than a third of the global emissions. With new net zero goals set by governments and companies, this will have to change.

Take, for example, the European animal feed sector’s wide use of imported soy. Most of it comes from South America, from areas with a high deforestation risk. This makes the livestock sector more vulnerable – and its environmental impact is a major step back on our path to net zero.

To meet the demand of our growing population, which is predicted to reach 10 billion by 2055, we must change our food system. And we must do so while hitting our net zero targets.