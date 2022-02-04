February 04, 2022 10:28 AM

Retail giant Carrefour is seeking to raise the bar for digitally enhanced shopping with its new Carrefour Flash 10/10 concept. Stephen Wynne-Jones caught up with Nicolas Safis, group innovation director, Carrefour, to learn more. This article first appeared in ESM Issue 1 2022.

In November, French retail giant Carrefour announced the evolution of its ‘Carrefour 2022’ growth strategy, unveiling plans to become a ‘data-centric, digital first’ business by accelerating its omnichannel presence and building customer engagement through a variety of digital channels.

The past few months have seen the first steps of this approach. The group signed a strategic partnership with Meta (formerly Facebook), rolled out a new rapid delivery service (Carrefour Sprint) alongside Uber Eats and Cajoo, and introduced the Carrefour Links digital marketing platform.