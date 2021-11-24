Carrefour Unveils New Concept Store In Paris

Carrefour has announced the opening of a new concept store, Carrefour Flash 10/10, in Paris’ eleventh arrondissement, which promises shoppers the 'most accessible and fastest shopping experience ever'.

Developed in collaboration with Californian start-up AiFi, the new store opened on 24 November, and uses technology to augment the shopping experience – shoppers don't have to scan any products at the checkout, or even remove them from their shopping bag.

In addition, there is no requirement to download an app prior to entry, as with other cashless stores, while they can also view their total spend in real time.

Carrefour Flash 10/10 ('10 seconds to shop and 10 seconds to pay') features some 60 HD cameras and 2,000 sensors track the customer's journey around the shop as an 'anonymous virtual avatar', tracking purchases as they happen.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=480mlpn5zXM

Meeting Customer Expectations

“The Flash concept checks our customers’ expectations," commented Elodie Perthuisot, Carrefour Group's executive director of e-commerce, data and digital transformation.

"They want to be able enter the store easily, know what they are buying, pay quickly and then leave. Compared with other existing concepts, with Carrefour Flash, customers get speed and accessibility in a unique way."

The Carrefour Flash concept was tested at the retailer's head office in Massy for more than a year, during which time it was refined based on feedback from employees, Carrefour said.

Advanced Technology

“Following our initial testing in Massy, we are proud and delighted to be launching this store with Carrefour. Flash is definitely one of the stores with the most advanced technology in the world”, said Ying Zheng, co-founder and president of AiFi.

Carrefour previously unveiled a 'Flash Scan & Go' store in Brazil in March of this year, where customers can use their smartphones to shop and pay. Some six of these outlets are now in operation, with Carrefour Brazil planning a further eight by the end of the year. The group's Brazil arm also recently added a nutrition tool to its app.

Elsewhere, in September, Carrefour launched its 'Carrefour City+' concept in Dubai alongside Emirati partner Majid Al Futtaim, as well as introducing automated deliveries.

