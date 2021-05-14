Aldi UK Launches Fish Range To Support British Fishing Industry

Published on May 14 2021 11:59 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Fish / Aldi UK / British fishing industry / British food producers

Discount retailer Aldi has launched a new range of seasonal fish in an effort to support the British fishing industry that has been affected by the closure of hospitality venues.

The range hit the shelves on Thursday, 13 May, with prices starting from £1.49.

Specialbuy Range

The new Aldi Specialbuy range features species mostly fished on the south coast of Britain that would normally have been sold to restaurants across the UK and Europe.

The new range marks the first time that species such as Dover Sole, Lemon Sole, British Hake, and Cornish Sardines have featured on the supermarket’s shelves, and the first time that Turbot has been sold in any major UK retailer.

The fish is sourced from various independent fishermen working off the south coast who sell their catches at fish markets in Plymouth, Brixham, and Newlyn, and is a result of Aldi extending its partnership with Plymouth-based supplier Sound Seafood.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said, "At Aldi, we’re committed to supporting British food producers. With so many challenges facing the British fishing industry, we spoke to our suppliers to see what we could do to help.

"We’re delighted to be able to purchase this seasonal fish stock that might otherwise go to waste, and it’s great for customers too who’ll be able to enjoy restaurant quality seasonal fish at Aldi prices."

British Food Producers

Earlier this year, Aldi committed to spending an additional £3.5 billion a year with British suppliers by 2025 in a bid to support British food producers.

Since the start of the pandemic, the retailer has supported various British produce suppliers affected by the closure of the hospitality trade.

Last month, the discount specialist launched a range of Specially Selected Forced Rhubarb after buying 1 million sticks from UK suppliers that would normally have been bought by restaurants.

In 2020, the supermarket bought additional volumes of British beef to support farmers faced with a mass surplus of product due to lockdowns restricting the opening of restaurants and catering businesses, and also helped horticultural suppliers by increasing orders of Spring plants that would otherwise be wasted of because of closures along the supply chain.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.