Bio-Planet To Expand Belgian Organic Wheat Bread Offering

Bio-Planet shelves will feature more home-grown bread following a successful collaboration between Colruyt Group and farmers, flour mill Molens van Oudenaarde, and bakery Atelier du Pain.

All the partners in this Belgian supply chain project are committed to growing high-quality organic baking wheat, which will be processed into organic bread that is Belgian from start to finish.

Colruyt Group wants to use this initiative to boost the domestic organic baking wheat sector and, at the same time, to work towards a broad Belgian assortment on the store shelves.

Belgian Grain

A lack of bread made from Belgian grain on the shelves prompted Colruyt Group to create a supply chain project to encourage growers to choose high-quality Belgian organic baking wheat.

The partners will reach clear agreements on volume, quality, and price, which will remove the financial insecurity for growers.

Bio-Planet's commitment to the project forges the final link in the chain.

The new chain will provide guaranteed sales for each of the parties involved, and will also boost the Belgian organic wheat sector as a whole and convince other organic farmers to opt for high-quality organic baking wheat varieties.

Home-Grown, Locally Produced Bread

Customers will be able to choose from 500-gram and 800-gram organic wheat loaves, as well as a French stick – all home-grown and locally produced.

Jan Van Holsbeke, Bio-Planet division manager, said, "In the longer term, we certainly want to increase the proportion of Belgian bread on our shelves. After all, that is still the main goal of this new chain: to offer our customers bread made from Belgian raw materials and by Belgian players and, in this way, to set in motion a positive movement that will enable the Belgian organic baking wheat sector to flourish."

All the bread is baked by real bakers using traditional methods, Colruyt noted.

"We only use four ingredients: flour, water, salt, and time. The long production process (up to 24 hours) gives the dough enough time to develop a rounded flavour and structure. We bake our organic loaves – made with home-made sourdough and with no preservatives – on stone to give them their typical slightly sour taste. The result is a loaf with a crisper crust that stays fresh for longer and is easier to digest," added Van Holsbeke.

