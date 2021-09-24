Jumbo Introduces Beef From 'Pasture Cattle'

Published on Sep 24 2021 11:55 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Netherlands / beef / animal welfare / Jumbo Supermarkten

Dutch retailer Jumbo has announced that it has introduced a range of beef products from so-called pasture cattle.

The meat used in the range is sourced from cows that graze freely on Dutch pastures for at least 120 days a year, six hours a day.

It is a more animal-friendly form of livestock farming, which also forms the basis of meadow dairy, which is used, among other things, for butter milk, custard and yoghurt.

Pasture cattle are also suitable for meat production and therefore have a dual purpose, whereby the Dutch farmers receive a premium for the pasture beef, Jumbo added.

'Animal Welfare'

Olaf de Boer, director of Jumbo Commerce, explained, "Meadow meat from Dutch soil cuts both ways. For example, we see that customers increasingly pay attention to animal welfare and opt for tasty products of which the origin is clear. Our customers are assured that their piece of pasture beef comes from Dutch pasture cows.

"In addition, farmers who already use pasture grazing now receive an additional price for pasture meat. These are all reasons for Jumbo to play a pioneering role with the range of meadow meat."

The Range

The retailer processes meadow meat from these 'dual purpose' cows into lean ground beef, beef tartare, burgers and stew.

In addition, the boneless pasture beef will be used for making more luxurious meat products such as ribeye, entrecôte, côte de boeuf and bavette, which will be available early next year.

Hans van Middelaar from Sterkselen, one of the livestock farmers who will be supplying pasture beef to Jumbo, said, "We apply plenty of pasture grazing at our company, in addition to animal welfare, it is in line with the wishes of today's consumers. Meadow meat is a logical follow-up to this and creates added value for both the livestock farmer and the consumer."

Earlier this week, Jumbo opened its 700th store in the Netherlands in the Gelderlandplein shopping centre in Amsterdam.