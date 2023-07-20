VOG Apples Arrive In Latin America

VOG apples are becoming increasingly international.

This year, Brazil, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras have been added to the more than 75 export destinations of the Consortium, which produces 500,000 tonnes of apples per year in South Tyrol - Südtirol (Italy), one of Europe’s main apple-growing areas.

Brazilian Market

Among the new markets, Brazil has proved to be the most promising. Marlene, RedPop, Giga and yello brand apples have performed very well in the country, thanks to the partnership between VOG and the importer Garden Fruit.

As a testament to this success, the consortium selected the four apple brands to take part in APAS, one of the leading food exhibitions in the Americas.

Central and South America

In the same period, Marlene also made its market debut in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

The results achieved in Central and South America were added to the opening of the Taiwanese market in the early part of the season and the success of RedPop in the UK, where the apple entered the Waitrose & Partners assortment under its own brand name.

VOG now reaches four continents with the right apple for every need, 12 months a year.

Marlene

In many markets around the world, Marlene is the brand name for established varieties such as Gala, Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Fuji and Granny Smith.

The brand symbolises regional origin, taste, quality and well-being.

RedPop

RedPop is a real apple-shaped snack, a 'little big sweet' increasingly appreciated by foreign customers for its flavour, juiciness, shelf life and an innovative, 'pop' brand identity.

Giga

Giga is the grand apple, so good and with such intense aromas that you cannot resist sharing it with friends and family.

yello

yello is the yellow-peel speciality, an apple for true connoisseurs.

Originating in Japan, it has found the ideal growing conditions in South Tyrol. In Brazil, as well as in other selected countries, RedPop, Giga and yello are presented in co-branding with Marlene.

'Attention To Quality'

“The international successes of the brands marketed by VOG are a reward for our varietal development choices,” said Klaus Hölzl, VOG’s sales manager.

“This leads us today to offer apples with characteristics that can satisfy different customers and markets, all grown with the know-how and attention to quality that has always inspired our 4,600 growers.”

