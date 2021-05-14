GSK Consumer Healthcare To Launch Fully Recyclable Toothpaste Tubes

Published on May 14 2021 12:29 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: Sustainability / toothpaste / Recycling / GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH) has announced plans to launch fully recyclable toothpaste tubes across its specialist and science-based oral health brands, including Sensodyne, parodontax, and Aquafresh.

The company has partnered with two global packaging suppliers for the project, including Albéa – one of the world’s largest tube manufacturers.

Albéa will help GSKCH switch its toothpaste tubes from aluminium barrier laminates to the patented Greenleaf laminate.

The transition will begin with Sensodyne Pronamel tubes, which will be available in fully recyclable alternatives in Europe this July.

'Inspiring Market Leader'

Business director at Albéa Tubes, Karl Graves, said, “We are extremely proud to roll out our responsible Greenleaf tube packaging solution with an inspiring market leader such as GSK.

“Our commitment is to make 100% of our tubes recyclable by 2025 while offering innovative solutions with PCR, paper and bio-based resins. Responsible packaging is now a must-have – and it requires close collaboration between a committed brand and a daring supplier.”

The company has also teamed up with EPL Global to produce tubes in Platina laminate.

Both laminates have passed recycling-readiness tests set by the US-based Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) and Europe’s RecyClass, meaning that the tubes will be recyclable and compatible with existing recycling processes, GSK added.

'Net-Zero Impact'

VP of Operations at EPL Americas, Parag Chaturvedi, said, “EPL is proud to be a critical partner towards GSK’s aspirations to have a net-zero impact on the environment by 2030.

“We are committed to leading the pack in sustainable packaging — and already are ahead on this journey with Platina, the first tube-and-cap combination to be recognized by the APR as fully sustainable and completely recyclable.”

The company expects this initiative to make more than a billion toothpaste tubes recyclable per year by 2025.

Sarah McDonald, vice-president of sustainability, GSK Consumer Healthcare, said, “We are fighting every day to help eradicate preventable oral health problems and to provide people with better, more sustainable oral care solutions that don’t compromise on quality.

“We have made the commitment that 100% of our product packaging will be recyclable or reusable, where quality and safety permits, by 2025. This is just one part of our ongoing sustainability journey, in which we are working to address the environmental and societal barriers to everyday health.”

Sustainable Toothbrush

Earlier this year, the company launched its first sustainable toothbrush ‘Dr. Best’ in Germany.

It is made from sustainably cultivated bamboo, with a biodegradable handle and features plastic-free packaging made from recycled cardboard.

For Sensodyne and Aquafresh, it has launched plastic-free toothbrush packaging featuring a cellulose gum window, enabling shoppers to see the brush inside.

The business is now working to help reduce the environmental impact of dentistry and the dental industry as a founding partner of the World Dental Federation (FDI) Sustainability in Dentistry Initiative.

In 2020, the company pledged to achieve a net-zero impact on climate and a positive impact on nature by 2030. [Pic: ©Kornienko/123RF.COM]