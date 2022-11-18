Mars Pet Nutrition Tests Bulk Sales Of Pet Food In Collaboration With Carrefour

Mars Petcare subsidiary, Mars Pet Nutrition is offering a select range of pet food products in bulk as it joins Carrefour’s test-and-learn bulk initiative in the Montesson hypermarket, France.

As part of the initiative, shoppers will be able to buy Perfect Fit dry cat food, Catisfactions and Whiskas care and treats in bulk.

The partnership with Carrefour is part of a broader industry collaboration strategy within France’s National Pact on Plastic Packaging, where stakeholders are jointly working on innovative solutions to drive a circular economy, Mars noted.

Graeme Smith, sustainable packaging director for Mars Petcare commented, "As part of our 'Sustainable in a Generation Plan', we have set a data-driven, science-based strategy to reimagine and redesign our packaging, in line with circular economy principles.

"As we work to evolve our product packaging, we’re also driving several progressive waste management partnerships through investments and industry collaboration."

The move also aligns with Mars’ global goal to make 100% of its packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable.

Sustainable Packaging Options

With approximately 45% of pet owners have indicated their preference for sustainable packaging, and 60% looking for ways to reduce plastic usage, offering sustainable packaging options is a priority for Mars Petcare.

Shoppers are provided with reusable or single-use containers for consecutive pet food re-fills, with easy access to product information via QR codes available on re-fill dispensers.

In addition to reduced packaging waste, bulk sales allow shoppers to purchase the exact quantity of goods.

Deri Watkins, regional president at Mars Pet Nutrition Europe said, "Packaging waste is a global problem and does not align with Mars’ vision for a world where the planet is healthy. That’s why we continue to take action to support a circular economy, for a world where packaging materials do not become waste, but ultimately are reused, recycled, or composted.

"Moving forward, we will continue to transform our business in ways that help protect our environment and care for people and pets by engaging with our trade partners and using our influence to drive change at scale."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.