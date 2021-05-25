Smurfit Kappa Invests €20m In Czech Republic And Slovakia

Published on May 25 2021 12:59 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: Czech Republic / Slovakia / Smurfit Kappa / paper-based packaging

Smurfit Kappa has announced a €20 million investment in four manufacturing plants in the Czech Republic and Slovakia to expand its production capacity.

The investment strengthens Smurfit Kappa’s presence in the area and highlights its commitment to customers and operations in Eastern Europe.

Manufacturing Plants

The investment consists of four major projects: three in the Czech Republic at Smurfit Kappa facilities in Žebrák, Žimrovice, and Olomouc, and one in Slovakia in Štúrovo.

All four projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Zdenek Suchitra, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Czech Republic and Slovakia, said, "We are delighted to see the continued growth and success of our customers here in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

"This new investment ensures we are excellently equipped to satisfy a wide variety of customer needs and to continue delivering our high quality solutions, as well as best-in-class efficiency, to the market."

The investment will include the installation of new converting equipment which will increase capacity by over 100 million regular and offset printed boxes per annum.

The new equipment will enable the plants to meet their respective increasing customer demand for sustainable, paper-based packaging, and to deliver strong packaging solutions on a consistent basis.

Safer Workplace

The investment also allows for the group to provide a safer workplace for the employees, the company added.

Commenting on the announcement, Edwin Goffard, COO of Smurfit Kappa Europe Corrugated, said, "This significant investment by Smurfit Kappa marks a commitment in further developing our presence in Eastern Europe.

"From both a product and geographical perspective, Smurfit Kappa Czech Republic and Slovakia are excellently positioned to serve an evolving and ever-growing market, and this investment will support further growth of the business."

The group has invested a significant amount of funds into various production facilities across Europe, with the most recent one in its Hoya paper mill in Germany.

