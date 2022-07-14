Sormapaper: Durable And Eco-Friendly Packaging For Fruit And Vegetables

Sorma Group is expanding its range of innovative single-material paper and cellulose packaging with new solutions that preserve the shelf life of products while displaying their quality and ripeness to consumers.

Packaging plays a major role in the green evolution of the fruit and vegetable sector.

The technical characteristics of robustness and breathability, which guarantee that products enjoy a good shelf life, are combined with the demands of consumers, who require visible contents and fully recyclable packaging.

Sorma, a global leader in designing and manufacturing packaging, sorting and weighing systems for the fruit and vegetable sector, is addressing all these needs with its plastic-free Sormapaper range, consisting of various models and sizes of fully recyclable paper packaging, 100% certified by FSC (the responsible forest management label).

Sormapaper packaging is suitable for a wide variety of fruit and vegetables, such as potatoes, onions, citrus fruits, stone fruits and vegetables, up to a weight of two kilograms.

The range of models and sizes in the Sormapaper range is increasingly comprehensive.

It is further enhanced by the revolutionary Sormapaper Vertbag, a paper and cellulose version of Sorma’s classic plastic Vertbag net pack.

The Paper Vertbag, designed to hold potatoes and onions, consists of a tubular cellulose net, which makes the product visible and breathable, and a wide paper strip that can be branded and customised.

The net enables shoppers to check the condition of their purchase and the flow of air between the mesh promotes the shelf life of the contents.

The strip is available in two widths and is printed without the use of solvents and using water-based colours.

Two other new models include cellulose meshes with FSC paper labels for vertical and horizontal packaging, as well as netted punnets, i.e. paper punnets wrapped in a cellulose mesh, also featuring FSC certification.

The latter is suitable for more delicate vegetables and fruit such as peaches, nectarines and cherries, along with generally all products that are usually packed in punnets.

The Sormapaper line guarantees easy recycling of packaging and prevents food waste, perfectly aligning with the sustainability path pursued by companies and retailers.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.