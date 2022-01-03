Subscribe Login
Private Label

Aldi UK Rolls Out Its First Own-Brand Vegan Cheese

Aldi UK has introduced its first private-label vegan cheese SKU under the Plant Menu label.

The cheddar cheese alternative is perfect for those adopting a plant-based diet this Veganuary, the retailer added.

The new Plant Menu 200-gram Mature Cheddar Block is made with coconut oil.

Priced at £1.39, it is up to £1.21 cheaper than vegan cheese offered by Tesco and Sainsbury’s, the retailer noted.

The new cheese is also available in a Grated Cheddar Pack version, priced at £1.39 for a 150-gram pack.

The new vegan cheese SKU pairs perfectly with wine, and can also be used as a pizza topping, or even cheese on toast.

Veganuary

The product comes at a time when thousands of people in the UK are planning to go vegan in January, the retailer added.

Last year, out of 209 countries, the UK emerged on top with the highest number of people following a meat-free diet during Veganuary.

The German discounter has been expanding its vegan offering and has added several products to its range including, among others, a range of sandwiches with vegan tuna alternatives, and vegan cosmetics under its Biocura Nature private-label brand.

In October 2021, a report by the Portuguese Vegetarian Association (AVP) named Auchan and Aldi as food retailers with the best offer of vegan products in Portugal.

The study took into account various factors, including the number of vegan products available within the relevant categories, such as alternatives to meat, milk, and eggs; and  promotional communication for these products.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das.

