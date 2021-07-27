ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Aldi Süd Introduces Vegan, Natural Cosmetics Range

Published on Jul 27 2021 11:59 AM in Private Label tagged: Germany / Sustainability / Aldi Süd / Vegan Cosmetics

Aldi Süd Introduces Vegan, Natural Cosmetics Range

Aldi Süd has introduced a new range of certified, vegan cosmetics under its Biocura Nature private-label brand as part of a trial project.

The new additions comprise five products – shampoo, hand cream, soap, and face and body care.

All products are ‘natrue’ certified, ensuring that they are free of silicone, paraffin, and synthetic fragrances. The product formulations are also free of microplastics.

The range, priced between €1.25 and €2.95, is available in more than 980 branches in the Aldi South area.

'Offering More Choices'

Stephanie Frielingsdorf, buying manager for cosmetics, hygiene and baby products at Aldi Süd said, “Many of our customers want to live more consciously. This not only applies to the choice of food, but also other everyday products such as cosmetics.

“With the new products from our natural cosmetics line Biocura Nature, we are now offering more choices.”

The hand cream contains organic aloe vera and organic shea butter, while the shampoo comes with organic aloe vera and coconut.

The soap is available in two variants - organic rhubarb and raspberry, and organic ginger and lemon.

Advertisement

The products have also been awarded the ‘Vegan Flower’ certification, which means that they do not contain any animal substances such as beeswax or lanolin and are not tested on animals.

Sustainable Packaging

The products are packaged sustainably with brown bottles of shampoo, hand cream and hand soap, as well as the cream jar of the body butter comprising 50% recycled plastic.

The new range complements Aldi Süd’s existing range of vegan products, which includes more than 500 vegan-labeled items types in the food and non-food categories.

Most recently, Aldi Süd received the Vegan Food Award 2021 in the category ‘Best Vegan Grill Product’ from the animal rights organisation PETA for its soy-based ‘The Wonder Grill and Flame Skewers.’

Earlier this year, the retailer announced a new collaboration with vegan influencer Philipp Steuer as part of its influencer marketing strategy.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Private Label news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Oktoberfest Cancellation Likely To Give Germany's Beer Industry A Hangover

Oktoberfest Cancellation Likely To Give Germany's Beer Industry A Hangover
HDE Urges Consumers To Get Vaccinated

HDE Urges Consumers To Get Vaccinated
Grocery Delivery Startup Jokr Raises $170m From Investors

Grocery Delivery Startup Jokr Raises $170m From Investors
Aldi Nord, Aldi Süd Announce 2% Pay Hike

Aldi Nord, Aldi Süd Announce 2% Pay Hike
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Private Label

Greencore Bounces Back, Boosted By Lockdown Easing And New Business Wins Tue, 27 Jul 2021

Greencore Bounces Back, Boosted By Lockdown Easing And New Business Wins
Esselunga To Use 100% Sustainable Cocoa In Private Label Products Fri, 23 Jul 2021

Esselunga To Use 100% Sustainable Cocoa In Private Label Products
EMD To Host Private Label Supplier Meeting Days In September Thu, 22 Jul 2021

EMD To Host Private Label Supplier Meeting Days In September
Continente Introduces Soups Without Added Salt Tue, 13 Jul 2021

Continente Introduces Soups Without Added Salt
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN