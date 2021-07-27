Aldi Süd Introduces Vegan, Natural Cosmetics Range

Published on Jul 27 2021 11:59 AM in Private Label tagged: Germany / Sustainability / Aldi Süd / Vegan Cosmetics

Aldi Süd has introduced a new range of certified, vegan cosmetics under its Biocura Nature private-label brand as part of a trial project.

The new additions comprise five products – shampoo, hand cream, soap, and face and body care.

All products are ‘natrue’ certified, ensuring that they are free of silicone, paraffin, and synthetic fragrances. The product formulations are also free of microplastics.

The range, priced between €1.25 and €2.95, is available in more than 980 branches in the Aldi South area.

'Offering More Choices'

Stephanie Frielingsdorf, buying manager for cosmetics, hygiene and baby products at Aldi Süd said, “Many of our customers want to live more consciously. This not only applies to the choice of food, but also other everyday products such as cosmetics.

“With the new products from our natural cosmetics line Biocura Nature, we are now offering more choices.”

The hand cream contains organic aloe vera and organic shea butter, while the shampoo comes with organic aloe vera and coconut.

The soap is available in two variants - organic rhubarb and raspberry, and organic ginger and lemon.

The products have also been awarded the ‘Vegan Flower’ certification, which means that they do not contain any animal substances such as beeswax or lanolin and are not tested on animals.

Sustainable Packaging

The products are packaged sustainably with brown bottles of shampoo, hand cream and hand soap, as well as the cream jar of the body butter comprising 50% recycled plastic.

The new range complements Aldi Süd’s existing range of vegan products, which includes more than 500 vegan-labeled items types in the food and non-food categories.

Most recently, Aldi Süd received the Vegan Food Award 2021 in the category ‘Best Vegan Grill Product’ from the animal rights organisation PETA for its soy-based ‘The Wonder Grill and Flame Skewers.’

Earlier this year, the retailer announced a new collaboration with vegan influencer Philipp Steuer as part of its influencer marketing strategy.