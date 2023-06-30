Belgium's Colruyt Joins EMD Retail Alliance

Belgian retailer Colruyt Group has partnered with European Marketing Distribution (EMD), an international retail buying alliance, in a partnership exclusively focused on sourcing of private-label products.

Colruyt, which generated turnover of more than €10 billion in its most recent financial year is a good fit with the Pfäffikon, Switzerland-based group, according to EMD managing director Philippe Gruyters, who described Colruyt as "one of the most customer-oriented and innovative retailers, with a strong private label offer.

"This is an excellent prerequisite for cooperation with the EMD alliance, which focuses exclusively on the joint sourcing and procurement of high-demand private labels.”

Headquartered in Halle, Belgium, Colruyt generates some 80% of its turnover from food retailing, through banners such as Colruyt Lowest Prices, Collect&Go, Okay, Bio-Planet, SPAR, Solucious and Cru. It operates 450 integrated stores in Belgium, 95 in France and six in Luxembourg, as well as supplying more than a thousand independent stores and professional clients in Belgium and France.

'Excellent Reputation'

"We are looking forward to the partnership with the many renowned trade colleagues at EMD," commented Geert Roels, CPO at Colruyt Group. "This network enjoys an excellent reputation among the international retail alliances and stands for the joint procurement of high quality and sustainably produced private labels, from which customers in all Colruyt Group distribution regions will now also benefit."

ADVERTISEMENT

Separate to its partnership with EMD, Colruyt will retain its membership of the AgeCore alliance, for both national brands and private label.

Read More: Colruyt Looks To The 'Store Of The Future'

Board of Directors

Elsewhere, Boudewijn van den Brand, the new CEO of Superunie, has been elected to succeed Dick Roozen on the board of directors of European Marketing Distribution (EMD). Meanwhile, Johan Neuman of Dagab/Axfood has been confirmed as the chairman of the board for another two years.

The member companies of EMD include C.I.V Superunie B.A. (Netherlands), Colruyt (Belgium, France and Luxembourg), Countdown (Woolworths) (New Zealand), Dagab/Axfood (Sweden), Dagrofa a/s (Denmark), ESD Italia S.r.l. (Italy), Euromadi (Spain), EuromadiPort (Portugal), Kaufland (Bulgaria, Croatia, Poland and Romania), MARKANT (Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Slovakia and Switzerland), Unil/NorgesGruppen AS (Norway) and Woolworths (Australia).