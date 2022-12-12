Carrefour Polska Launches Refill Machine For Private-Label Products

Carrefour Polska has launched a refill machine for private-label household goods at its Arkadia store in Warsaw, according to a press release.

Shoppers can use their own bottles or purchase one at the store and select the product on the machine.

The machine allows users to fill in as much as they desire, stick the printout label from the scale, and pay for the product at the cash register.

Currently, the retailer is offering eight products, including hand soap and various liquid cleaning products for the kitchen, dishes, glass, panels and wood, furniture, bathroom, and a universal liquid.

Private-label products from the refill stations allow shoppers to save up to 50% on purchases compared with branded products in traditional packaging.

Store brands are gaining popularity in Poland as shoppers continue to navigate through high inflation.

Polish shoppers are also convinced that the quality of these goods is comparable to those of their branded counterparts.

In addition, savings from promotion and marketing on own-brand goods result in prices that are around 30% cheaper.

Refill For Private Labels

Refill machines for private labels in the Polish market will allow Carrefour to lower its price even further, the company noted.

The difference between the price of a Carrefour private-label product in a package and without is up to 20%. It means a product could be up to 50% cheaper for customers when compared with a branded, packaged product.

The roll out of the refill machines is part of Carrefour Polska's long-term sustainable development strategy, according to Sylwester Mroczek, manager of the retail formats and concepts department at Carrefour Polska.

"We observe that Poles are more and more willing to use solutions in the spirit of zero waste, so we plan to consistently develop the project of refilling stations in our stores, expanding it with further assortments, including food. We already have two more such stations in our plans," he added.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest private-label news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.