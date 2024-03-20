Carrefour Saw The Biggest Increase In Private-Label Sales In France Last Year

Carrefour reported a 4.1 percentage point increase in volume sales share of private label last year, a faster level of growth than its rivals, according to data from NielsenIQ.

Some 43.3% of sales in volume terms at Carrefour are of private-label items (or MDD as it is known in France), the data showed, the same percentage as market leader E.Leclerc (43.3%), which saw a 2.1 percentage point increase in store brand sales.

Discounters Lead The Way

Aldi (82.5% private-label share) and Lidl (81.7%) unsurprisingly have the highest share of store brand sales, however Aldi saw private-label sales actually fall last year (-1.5%), while Lidl was up 0.9%.

Other retailers with a notable private-label share include Auchan Supermarché, where 45.9% of sales are private label (+2.6 percentage points), Intermarché, which has 43.8% private-label sales (+2.0 percentage points) and U, where 40.6% of sales are private label (+2.1 percentage points).

Elsewhere, Auchan reported a private-label sales percentage of 37.9% (+2.0 percentage points), Monoprix boasts 33.6% private-label sales (+1.7 pts) and Cora has 30.3% private-label sales (+1.8 pts).

ADVERTISEMENT

Private-Label Share

The data was explored in more detail by industry commentator Olivier Dauvers, who noted, "All formats combined, private labels account for 43.3% of volume sales at Carrefour, up sharply last year by 4.1 pts. This is the consequence of both a reduction in the number of national brand references AND greater exposure of private labels within the framework of the so-called 'Maxi' project implemented by hypermarkets and supermarkets.

"Beyond Carrefour, the race for private label can be felt almost everywhere. Only Aldi saw its private label quota drop."

Read More: E.Leclerc The Best Performer In France's Grocery Market In February