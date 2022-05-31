Dirk Rossmann Takes Most Honours At PLMA Salute to Excellence Awards

Drugstore retailer Dirk Rossmann has received the most awards of any retailer in this year's PLMA Salute to Excellence Awards, announced at the World of Private Label trade show in Amsterdam.

The German chain won seven awards for its innovations in food and non-food, while Monoprix (France), Aldi (The Netherlands), Musgrave Retail Partners (Ireland) and Woolworths (South Africa) each walked away with five awards each.

Other multiple award winners included MD Stores (Italy), Eroski (Spain), Globus Markthallen (Germany) and Carrefour (Turkey), which were honoured with four awards each.

Germany And Italy Strong Performers

A total of 78 awards were presented, with 14 awards going to retailers in Germany, and 13 to retailers in Italy. Retailers in France and the Netherlands each won eight awards, while the other 35 awards were divided between retailers from Ireland, Scandinavia, the Iberian Peninsula, Turkey, South Africa and China.

The award winners were selected by an international panel of judges, including former retailers, chefs, nutritionists and journalists.

Some 450 products were submitted for consideration by the judges, from 51 retailers in 20 countries.

A large number of sustainable products, as well as plant-based products, foods from local farmers and healthy eating products were included in this year's competition, PLMA said.

“The large number of sustainable and environmentally friendly products demonstrates the commitment of retailers to a greener planet,” said Peggy Davies, president of the Private Label Manufacturers Association.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more private-label news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.