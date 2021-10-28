Published on Oct 28 2021 6:30 AM in Private Label tagged: private label / awards / European Private Label Awards / Store Brands

The application deadline is fast approaching for the 2022 European Private Label Awards, which celebrate excellence in store brand innovation from across the European grocery landscape. The closing date for entries is Friday 5 November.

The Awards are open to both retailers and suppliers operating in the European grocery marketplace. There are 14 Awards categories*, with each product also considered for three overall cross-category awards: Innovative Product of The Year, Packaging Excellence Award and Taste Excellence Award.

All products entered will be assessed by an expert team of private label and retail industry experts, at a judging session in Dublin in mid November. Following this process, the Finalists will be announced in ESM's first edition of next year (January/February 2022), with details of the Winners to follow in the subsequent edition (March/April 2022).

For details on how to enter, please visit privatelabelawards.com.

About The European Private Label Awards

Launched in 2017, the European Private Label Awards was developed to celebrate the ‘best of the best’ when it comes to store brand innovation right across Europe, and celebrate the dynamism of both retailers and suppliers when it comes to developing products that can compete, and in many cases outperform, the biggest brands in the marketplace.

Last year's competition saw retailers including REWE Group, Rimi Baltic, Conad, SPAR Netherlands, Salling Group, Lidl Denmark, Kesko and Pingo Doce taking the top honours across 14 award categories, with retailers from France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Norway, The Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Hungary, Turkey, Ukraine and the Baltic States named among the finalists.

Awards Feedback

Here's what some of the recent winners and finalists in the European Private Label Awards had to say about the competition.

"The European Private Label Awards by ESM is a great initiative that puts focus on the great private label development across European retail, and can inspire us all to improve our private label offer further."

Jean Ladehoff, Group Senior Vice President Grocery/Beverages, Salling Group

"SPAR Netherlands is honoured to participate every year in the European Private Label Awards, organised by ESM. We believe with these awards our best private label products get the recognition they deserve. We will definitely participate next year!"

Hinde Kerremans, Brand Management Specialist, SPAR Netherlands

"The European Private Label Awards by ESM is an important competition for Lidl Denmark. Top-quality private label products have the highest priority for Lidl Denmark. We will be a proud participant again this year."

Rasmus Pape Chief Commercial Officer, Lidl Denmark

"The competition clearly shows that private label is so much more than copying branded goods. The new products, innovative concepts and product lines that retailers brought forward will no doubt directly add value to any supermarket shelf."

Sanne Strandskov, Head of Marketing, Nopa Nordic

"The European Private Label Awards by ESM is an important competition for displaying new and innovative private label products from European retailers. This competition really shows that private label products have become both unique and innovative, so we are very pleased that ESM is launching these Awards."

Line Wanderås Németh, Head of Conceptual Development Private Label, Coop Norge SA

"The awards had a meritocratic selection process, and have had a positive impact for Ioniki as a winner. All the best to the ESM team for the years ahead!"

Nikos Tsiftsoglou, Head of Exports, Ioniki Sfoliata SA

*The Awards categories are as follows:

Ambient Grocery

Beverages (Alcoholic)

Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)

Breakfast Products

Confectionery & Snacking

Convenience Foods / Food To Go

Dairy Products

Free-From Foods

Frozen Food

Meal accompaniments

Meat & Seafood

Non-Food (Household)

Non-Food (Personal Care)

Sauces & Condiments

For more information, log on to www.privatelabelawards.com or contact [email protected].

