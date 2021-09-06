ESM Magazine

Lidl Germany Launches Marketing Campaign For Vegan Products

Published on Sep 6 2021 7:58 AM in Private Label tagged: Lidl Germany / plant-based products / Vemondo / Vegan products

Lidl Germany is launching a marketing campaign through print, online, TV and radio to encourage consumers to purchase its Vemondo brand.

The range is comprised of alternative products that are plant-based and climate-neutral.

Vemondo From Lidl Germany

With the marketing campaign for its own brand 'Vemondo', Lidl Germany aims to inspire people to try out vegan products from 6 September (today).

Supported by actor Ralf Moeller and star chef Timo Franke, the company is advertising the plant-based product range, comprising gyros to potato noodles and coconut desserts, which is permanently available in all Lidl branches throughout Germany at affordable prices.

The food retailer also draws attention to over 600 vegan recipes on lidl-kochen.de/vegan.

Climate-Neutral Products

Another highlight of the Vemondo range is climate neutrality, for which Lidl offset the CO2 emissions that arise during manufacture and transport through certified climate protection projects.

A preview of the campaign was provided by 'The Live Special 'The Big Vemondo Kitchen Party'' on Sunday, 5 September, on www.lidl.de/live .

During the preview, Ralf Moeller and Timo Franke were filmed in “Lidl's Vegan Cooking Studio” preparing dishes and answering questions from the community over 'Vemondo' finger food.

A new monthly Lidl Germany podcast 'There is vegan, baby!' with presenter Johanna Klum will also offer stimulating discussions with various guests as well as useful tips and life hacks on plant-based nutrition.

Earlier this year, Aldi Süd expanded its influencer marketing through a new collaboration with vegan influencer Philipp Steuer to  encourage younger target groups to be more conscious of nutrition and increase awareness of the store's vegan product range.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

