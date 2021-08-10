ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Lidl Italia Expands Range of Climate-Neutral Products

Published on Aug 10 2021 1:29 PM in Private Label tagged: Lidl / Italy / Discounter / Lidl Italia / carbon emissions]

Lidl Italia Expands Range of Climate-Neutral Products

Lidl Italia has added a new range of more than 20 climate-neutral SKUs whose CO₂ emissions are offset through a number of climate and environmental projects.

The range, which forms part of the broader CSR strategy at the Italian retailer, aims to have a positive impact on climate protection and consequently on the conservation of biodiversity and resources, according to Lidl Italia board member, buying and marketing, Eduardo Tursi.

The entire Vemondo range, as well as the Cien Nature and W5 Eco brands and a selection of promotional items including textiles, toys and leisure products, boast fully-offset carbon emissions

In practice this means that the emissions generated by their cultivation, production, transport and disposal are reduced to zero through Lidl's support of certified climate protection projects, which in turn have a positive social and environmental impact.

Carbon Offsetting Initiatives

Some of the offsetting initiatives in which the company is engaged include a reforestation programme in Uganda, the provision of clean drinking water in Eritrea and the development of solar energy in India.

To promote the purchase of eco-sustainable products, Lidl Italia has chosen to carry out communication and awareness-raising activities through its various media channels.

Advertisement

The new carbon-neutral range adds to the basket of sustainable product choices already offered by Lidl Italia, including numerous Bio and Fairtrade certified products, regional references and  the vegetable-based 'Next Level Burger.

Looking ahead, Lidl Italia said that it is looking into new ways to avoid, reduce or offset CO₂ emissions in the supply chain in the long term, reduce its plastic footprint, and thus gradually offer more eco-friendly products.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Private Label news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Lidl To Open First Store In A Motorway Service Area

Lidl To Open First Store In A Motorway Service Area
Serbian Retail Market Worth €4.8bn, Delhaize Biggest Player

Serbian Retail Market Worth €4.8bn, Delhaize Biggest Player
Grocery Sales Fall In Ireland, But Still Well Ahead Of 2019 Levels: Kantar

Grocery Sales Fall In Ireland, But Still Well Ahead Of 2019 Levels: Kantar
Safety First – Lidl Belgium Unveils Sun Cream Dispensers At Tourist Locations

Safety First – Lidl Belgium Unveils Sun Cream Dispensers At Tourist Locations
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Private Label

All Own-Brand Yoghurts At Plus Are Now Organic Thu, 5 Aug 2021

All Own-Brand Yoghurts At Plus Are Now Organic
Aldi Süd Unveils New Sport And Streetwear Collection Thu, 5 Aug 2021

Aldi Süd Unveils New Sport And Streetwear Collection
Netto Marken-Discount Introduces Meat And Vegetable Mince Fri, 30 Jul 2021

Netto Marken-Discount Introduces Meat And Vegetable Mince
Who’s Winning In Private Label, And What’s Driving Development?: Analysis Wed, 28 Jul 2021

Who’s Winning In Private Label, And What’s Driving Development?: Analysis
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN