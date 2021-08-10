Lidl Italia Expands Range of Climate-Neutral Products

Published on Aug 10 2021 1:29 PM in Private Label tagged: Lidl / Italy / Discounter / Lidl Italia / carbon emissions]

Lidl Italia has added a new range of more than 20 climate-neutral SKUs whose CO₂ emissions are offset through a number of climate and environmental projects.

The range, which forms part of the broader CSR strategy at the Italian retailer, aims to have a positive impact on climate protection and consequently on the conservation of biodiversity and resources, according to Lidl Italia board member, buying and marketing, Eduardo Tursi.

The entire Vemondo range, as well as the Cien Nature and W5 Eco brands and a selection of promotional items including textiles, toys and leisure products, boast fully-offset carbon emissions

In practice this means that the emissions generated by their cultivation, production, transport and disposal are reduced to zero through Lidl's support of certified climate protection projects, which in turn have a positive social and environmental impact.

Carbon Offsetting Initiatives

Some of the offsetting initiatives in which the company is engaged include a reforestation programme in Uganda, the provision of clean drinking water in Eritrea and the development of solar energy in India.

To promote the purchase of eco-sustainable products, Lidl Italia has chosen to carry out communication and awareness-raising activities through its various media channels.

Advertisement

The new carbon-neutral range adds to the basket of sustainable product choices already offered by Lidl Italia, including numerous Bio and Fairtrade certified products, regional references and the vegetable-based 'Next Level Burger.

Looking ahead, Lidl Italia said that it is looking into new ways to avoid, reduce or offset CO₂ emissions in the supply chain in the long term, reduce its plastic footprint, and thus gradually offer more eco-friendly products.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Private Label news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.