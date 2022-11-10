Marca By BolognaFiere To Host 19th Edition In January 2023

Marca by BolognaFiere, the only Italian fair dedicated to private-label brands, is hosting its nineteenth edition on 18 and 19 January 2023.

To date, 700 exhibitors have already confirmed their presence for the 2023 edition, in addition to the most important names in modern distribution.

Participants in the event include Ard Discount, Brico Io, Bricofer, C3, Carrefour, Conad, Coop, Coralis, Cortilia, Crai, Decò, Despar, D.it-Distribuzione Italiana, Italy Discount, Lekkerland, Marr, Risparmio Casa, S&C, Selex, Tuodì, Unes and VéGé.

Six pavilions will feature approximately 23,000 square metres of net exhibition area, confirming the growth that private label is experiencing in Italy and Europe.

The historical and strategic partner of BolognaFiere in organising the event is ADM, the Association of Modern Distribution.

Food remains the protagonist, with hundreds of brands that bring tradition and innovation to the fair, ready to satisfy new market trends.

Sustainability and effectiveness, on the other hand, are the 'highlights' of non-food products, a basket that is expanding more and more, especially in the area of ​​home and personal care.

The two thematic trade shows, Marca Fresh and Marca Tech, which the event has been able to manage and grow, have also been confirmed.

The first, which from this year occupies an even larger area (800 square metres), is dedicated to sustainable innovation in the fruit and vegetable sector.

Marca Fresh will be an experiential showcase of all the players in the supply chain, with a strategic market approach, destined to evolve in terms of innovation and sustainability. It will serve as a space to share content, experiences, enhance best practices and discover new market trends.

Elsewhere, technological acceleration and sustainable innovation are, more than ever, necessary paradigms. With this in mind, the ninth edition of Marca Tech will serve as a fundamental hub for companies that want to stay up-to-date and develop technological solutions to optimise production flow, effectively use resources and create increasingly sustainable packaging.

To know more about the event, visit www.marca.bolognafiere.it.

