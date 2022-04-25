Maxima Latvija Offers Vegan Meal Range In More Stores

Maxima Latvija has expanded the availability of the 'Meistara Marka' ready-made meal range to all Maxima XX and Maxima XXX stores in Latvia.

In January of this year, the retailer added more products to the range and introduced it in the Maxima XXX store in the Akropole shopping centre.

The move is in response to the current dietary habits and taste trends of consumers, the retailer noted.

The range of ready-made meals in 'Meistara Marka' includes 18 different SKUs for consumers who choose to eat only plant-based products, and more than 50 ready-made vegetarian meals.

"With the expansion of the assortment of vegan 'Meistara Marka' ready meals in all Maxima XX and Maxima XXX stores in Latvia, and shoppers will have the opportunity to enjoy ready meals and desserts without including animal products," said Vilnis Cīrulis, head of food production development at Maxima Latvija.

"The new meals in the assortment of stores have appeared gradually, and we will definitely continue to expand this assortment, especially as the grill season approaches, we will take care of those customers who are looking for alternative solutions to the usual products," added Cīrulis.

For the convenience of customers, the new meals can be found both in the ready-made food stand and in special refrigerators, the company added.

Nutritionist Lizete Puga commented, "The addition of the Maxima Latvija ready-made meal line 'Meistara Marka' with new flavours of vegan food is a great solution for people who choose to include plant products in their diet. These dishes allow you to diversify your daily menu even when you have not had time to prepare your own meal.

"Regardless of the type of diet, it is important to remember that it must be balanced and complete. For example, the main meal should contain at least 10-20 grams of protein. On the other hand, if there is a desire for a snack in the middle of the day, then more attention should be paid to the amount of simple carbohydrates or sugar in the serving, so that it is not excessive."

