ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

McBride Sees Profit Drop 17.8% As Raw Material Costs Surge

Published on Sep 7 2021 8:14 AM in Private Label tagged: Household / private label / McBride / Household Products

McBride Sees Profit Drop 17.8% As Raw Material Costs Surge

Household products maker McBride has reported a 17.8% drop in annual profit, citing rising raw material costs.

McBride, which makes and distributes both private label and branded goods, reported adjusted pretax profit for the full-year ended June 30, of £19.9 million (€23.2 million), compared with £24.2 million (€28.2 million) last year.

Full-year revenues at constant currency levels were down 4% following what the group said was a 'year of two halves' – in the first half, it reported growth of 1.7%, while in the second, revenue was down 9.5%.

It noted that 'exceptional input cost inflation' impacted its fourth quarter, driven by COVID-19 related shocks to the supply chain, and 'rapid and exceptional' inflation of key feedstocks.

A Mixed Performance

"This year has been one of two halves, with a strong first half followed by a more difficult second," commented Chris Smith, McBride chief executive. "In our recent trading update we highlighted the supply side cost inflation being felt due to rapidly increasing raw material costs and freight capacity.

"The £10 million of savings expected in the current financial year leave us well placed to meet these challenges and our efforts to recoup input cost rises from customers continue. Our balance sheet remains robust and we expect current market conditions to create opportunities for selected in-fill acquisitions at attractive valuations."

2022 Outlook

The company has kept its 2022 outlook unchanged, despite issuing a profit warning last month.

Advertisement

"We continue to anticipate a weak first half year, especially when compared to our strong first half last year, with profits therefore heavily weighted to the second half of the year," Smith added.

MCB Stock Price Today by TradingView


At the start of this year, McBride said that it was already seeing benefits from its new 'Compass' strategy, which has seen the business aligned into five divisions.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more Private Label news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Henkel Records 'Significant Growth' From Laundry & Home Care Business

Henkel Records 'Significant Growth' From Laundry & Home Care Business
McBride Sees Business Turnaround In Second Half Of Financial Year

McBride Sees Business Turnaround In Second Half Of Financial Year
McBride Sees 4.4% Drop In Half-Year Group Revenue

McBride Sees 4.4% Drop In Half-Year Group Revenue
McBride Forecasts Annual Profit Below Estimates On Poor UK Performance

McBride Forecasts Annual Profit Below Estimates On Poor UK Performance
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Private Label

Eroski Removes Palm Oil From Own-Brand Products Tue, 7 Sep 2021

Eroski Removes Palm Oil From Own-Brand Products
Lidl Germany Launches Marketing Campaign For Vegan Products Mon, 6 Sep 2021

Lidl Germany Launches Marketing Campaign For Vegan Products
Lidl Serbia Unveils New Private Label Brand To Promote Local Fri, 3 Sep 2021

Lidl Serbia Unveils New Private Label Brand To Promote Local
Plus Adds Nutri-Score Label To Own-Brand Range Wed, 1 Sep 2021

Plus Adds Nutri-Score Label To Own-Brand Range
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN