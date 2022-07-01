Netto France To Strengthen Private-Label Offering

Netto, the French hard discount chain of Les Mousquetaires, is upgrading and revamping its private-label range to offer a wide assortment of products at attractive prices.

The initiative will see the retailer align its assortment with its 'Pop' campaign, which offers 4,000 products, including groceries and fresh produce, at discounted rates and 1,000 everyday products at competitive prices.

Private label constitutes 70% of the products offered by the retailer and is now more popular as it meets the expectations of customers burdened with inflation.

'Pillars Of Our Economic And Commercial Model'

Pascal Rossato, president of brand and head of the Netto in Prévessin, said, "Our private label is one of the pillars of our economic and commercial model. We offer our customers a complete range of Netto branded products, from daily essentials to PDO, organic and gourmet products, most of them made in France and always at low prices."

By the end of 2023, Netto aims to offer approximately 3,000 own-brand products by expanding its range.

It has commenced the redesigning of its packaging to align the products with its Pop concept.

Rossato added, "The project that we started a few months ago has already enabled us to rework 1,300 packaging, of which around 600 references have already arrived at points of sale.

"We wanted to reaffirm, alongside our commitment to low prices, the direct benefits of our different ranges of private-label products, all in the colours of our POP concept. The packaging of our products remains the best way to maintain the link with our customers, right up to their kitchen."

New Campaign

The retailer has also launched a new campaign under its tagline: On gagne tous à payer moins cher (We all win by paying less).

It includes a film, as well as communication on print, radio and digital media.

According to the retailer, the new campaign offers a dose of optimism, which, in turn, represents the brand and its stores.

