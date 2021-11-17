Pingo Doce To Include Nutri-Score On Private-Label Products

Portugal's Pingo Doce has announced it will start to include Nutri-Score nutrition ratings on its private label products.

Nutri-Score helps consumers to make more conscious and informed food choices when purchasing products in-store, the retailer said.

About Nutri-Score

Nutri-Score, which has been adopted by a wide range of retailers across Europe, such as Plus Netherlands, Netto Marken-Discount, and Mega-Image, takes the form of a nutritional symbol on the front of food product packaging, which provides information on the nutritional profile of food.

“Adhering to Nutri-Score is another step for Pingo Doce to promote health through food, one of our main missions," commented Rita Manso, commercial director of the private brand Pingo Doce.

"Our private brand includes a wide range of products, subject to constant nutritional reformulations, in order to reduce the amount of salt, fat and sugar they contain. It is work that we have been developing for many years, with great transparency, and which is now being complemented with the adoption of this measure."

The classification of each product is obtained by comparing the component of fibre, proteins, fruits, and vegetables, along with calories, saturated fat, sugar, and salt.

This is then converted into the Nutri-Score scale, which varies between five colours, from dark green, associated with the letter A, which represents the products whose consumption should be prioritised, to red, associated with the letter E, which identifies products whose consumption should be more limited.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Private Label news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.