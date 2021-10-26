Albert Heijn Launches 'Omnichannel' Subscription Service

Published on Oct 26 2021 1:25 PM in Retail tagged: Albert Heijn / Netherlands / Subscription Service / Mijn Albert Heijn Premium

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn has introduced an 'omnichannel' subscription service for customers – 'Mijn Albert Heijn Premium' - which it claims is a first among supermarkets in the country.

The service will allow customers to save more on their daily expenses in-store and when ordering online.

The retailer highlighted that the launch of Mijn Albert Heijn Premium is the next step in digitising Albert Heijn's extensive customer programme.

As premium membership subscribers, customers can save more than €100 for €12 per year.

The subscription includes a 10% discount on all organic products, double savings stamps, purchase stamps and My AH Miles, ten instead of five personal Bonus Box offers per week and a 10% discount on the Albert Heijn Delivery Bundle.

An Innovative Step

Marit van Egmond, general manager at Albert Heijn, said, "The Bonus Card has been around for more than twenty years and has been embraced by millions of customers. With the Albert Heijn app, our bonus programme grew further into a place where you can find inspiration, make shopping lists, order online and participate in our savings programs.

"Now we are taking a new innovative step in the digitisation of our customer programme. With this new subscription, we want to pamper our customers even more. Whether you do your shopping in the store or order online, with Mijn Albert Heijn Premium, you get access to much more benefits and convenience."

With My Albert Heijn Premium, Albert Heijn is fleshing out its collaboration further with the other Ahold Delhaize brands in the Netherlands.

As part of the subscription, customers also receive a discount on the Club Gall & Gall VIP membership and Select from bol.com.

In 1998, Albert Heijn introduced the Bonus card and the Albert Heijn app in 2009.

Both are now part of a complete digital customer programme that includes personal offers, personalised cooking ideas, delivery bundles and savings, the retailer noted.

Last year, the Dutch retailer rolled out a new feature that enabled customers to save stamps earned from their purchases digitally.