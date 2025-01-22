Albert Heijn Saw Market Share Increase Last Year

Albert Heijn, part of the Ahold Delhaize group, reported market share growth for the sixth consecutive year in 2024, in both the Netherlands and the Flanders region.

According to data from NielsenIQ, Albert Heijn's market share in the Netherlands rose from 36.8% in 2023 to 37.7% in 2024, a jump of 0.9 percentage points.

The group noted that its performance was driven by both an increase in customer numbers and greater loyalty among its existing shopper base, and came despite an increase in costs last year, as well as the introduction of new legislation banning tobacco sales in supermarkets.

'A Strong Year'

"We have had a strong year," commented Marit van Egmond, chief executive of Albert Heijn. "First of all, I would like to thank our customers for the trust they place in us. This is something we never take for granted and something we work on with great pleasure every day."

Albert Heijn has also reported growth in the sale of healthier and sustainable products, with the sale of products with Nutri-Score A or B increasing by 0.8% to 48.8%, it noted. Elsewhere, its plant-based AH Terra range was expanded to include some 250 products, while organic fruit and vegetable sales were up 16%.

"It is extra nice to see that the growth is mainly due to the increased sales of healthy and sustainable products," van Egmond added. "Obtaining the B Corp certification for Albert Heijn Netherlands in December feels like confirmation that we are on the right track."

As of the end of 2024, Albert Heijn operated 1,276 stores, including 185 AH to go outlets, following 13 new openings in the Netherlands and five in Flanders.