Discounters Ended 2024 As The Best Performers In The Netherlands

The discounters ended 2024 as the strongest performers in the Dutch grocery market, a new study by Hiiper has found, in a market that was largely flat, year on year.

Hiiper’s Supermarket Quarterly Monitor Q4 2024 put the turnover index for the final quarter of the year at 100, on par with last year, however, the number of transactions fell, year on year (to an index of 96), due to the cessation of tobacco sales.

The average spend per transaction went up by approximately 4%, to €23.79.

Discounter Strength

Aldi reported an index score of 110 for the quarter, and Lidl 108, with both seeing a higher spend per customer, according to Hiiper.

Other price-oriented formats also scored well, with Dirk (108), Nettorama (108) and Vomar (103) up on the same period last year.

Albert Heijn reported an index score of 104 in Q4, however, Jumbo achieved a score of just 93.

December Performance

Looking at the month of December alone, the total market turnover index stood at 96, indicating that consumers spent ‘significantly less’ money in supermarkets during the month, although the halting of tobacco sales played a role here, too.

In addition, shoppers visited stores less often (index score 93) than they did in the corresponding period last year.

The week leading up to Christmas saw total turnover indexed at 99, indicating slightly lower consumer spending, compared to the same period in 2023. Notably, Albert Heijn peaked during this period, achieving its highest market share of the year, indexed at 103, while Jumbo underperformed, with an index of 92.

“The higher prices for groceries have had a clear impact on Christmas shopping – a clear signal from the consumer,” commented Joep Smeets, managing director, Hiiper.