Aldi To Offer Sustainable Christmas Trees In Germany

Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd will roll out sustainable Christmas trees across its stores in Germany from 9 December 2021.

The retailer will introduce ‘Klima-Nordmänner’ firs that come from a German GLOBALG.A.P. certified crop.

The certification guarantees good agricultural practices as well as the responsible use of resources.

It also features the 'Respect Nature' mark, which distinguishes products that are produced in a resource-friendly way.

These Christmas trees are native to the Sauerland region and reduce greenhouse gas emissions arising from transportation due to shorter routes.

'More Sustainability And Transparency'

Tobias Heinbockel, managing director of category management at Aldi Nord, commented, "With ‘Klima-Nordmänner’, we are responding to our customers' desire for more sustainability and transparency. Our customers want to know where their tree comes from and how they can make Christmas more environmentally friendly.

"With our Nordmann firs, we offer our customers 100% German goods at the best price in Germany. And the promise of making a contribution to climate protection in a simple way with their purchase."

In addition, the sales of ‘Klima-Nordmänner’ trees is linked to a special reforestation project in the Sauerland region.

For each ‘Klima-Nordmänner’ tree sold, the project will ensure the creation of one square metre of new mixed forest.

Firs are woody plants that can naturally bind climate-damaging CO2, such as deciduous and coniferous tree species.

The reforested area has a guaranteed lifetime of 100 years, Aldi added.

Mixed Forest

Aldi aims to create 230,000 square metres of mixed forest through the sale of the Christmas trees.

Christoph Wenig, director of buying at Aldi Süd, said, "The topic of sustainability is also becoming increasingly important for consumers when buying Christmas trees.

"We are therefore pleased to be the first retailer in Germany to be able to offer our customers a holistic concept with the Nordmann firs and the associated reforestation project."

‘Klima-Nordmänner’ firs will be available in two sizes in Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd stores – 150-175 centimetres tree at €12.99 and 175-200 centimetre tree at €17.99.

