Yango Deli Offers Londoners Christmas Tree Delivery In 15 Minutes

Yango Deli has announced that it will commence offering Christmas trees as part of its rapid-delivery service in London, with deliveries fulfilled in 15 minutes.

The e-commerce operator has teamed up with Christmas tree supplier Pines and Needles to offer 5ft Norway spruce trees delivered to customers' homes, along with its usual mix of groceries and household staples.

Expanding The Offering

“Ultrafast e-grocery companies are often thought of as snacks and drinks corner shops of the post-COVID era, but at Yango Deli we are striving to be more than that by giving people back their time, which they would have otherwise spent doing large supermarket trips," commented Evgeny Chernikov, General Manager of Yango Deli UK.

"This holiday season, we want Londoners to spend time with their loved ones and do what they enjoy, while we take care of getting them whatever they need for the celebrations, including beautiful Christmas trees."

Yango Deli's assortment encompasses around 2,500 products, delivered from a network of dark stores located in Bethnal Green, Battersea, Bermondsey and Acton. Yango Deli commenced operations in London in October.

Christmas trees will be available to order via the Yango Deli app while supplies last, the company said, along with a special water-holding Christmas stand from Pines and Needles to keep trees fresh.

Yango Deli recently announced a partnership with London-based charity My Yard, which will see leftover groceries from its dark stores delivered to families in need.

